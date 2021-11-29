IDC Introduces the North America Distribution Tracker, Powered by the GTDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) today introduced the North America Distribution Tracker, powered by the GTDC. The new Tracker, which is built upon the exclusive partnership between IDC and the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC), provides the industry's most comprehensive view of technology distribution data and market trends in the U.S. and Canada. By combining IDC's vast market data with the GTDC member "sales through" data, the Tracker offers an unmatched view of movement and trends in the tech market, analyzing different routes to market from the tech supplier to the tech buyer.

Capturing distribution data is crucial to understanding the technology market. While technology vendors sell their products directly to end users, those sales only represent around 40% of the market total. The remaining 60% of product sales go through distribution channels and partnerships. The data collected by GTDC members represent nearly 90% of total products sold through the 2-tier channel in North America.

The North America Distribution Tracker will provide detailed technology and market coverage across 14 distinct product groups for both the US and Canada markets. The Tracker will include data for more than 900 companies and over 1,000 brands with product detail for more than 175 hardware, software, and services categories. The Tracker will be available for weekly and monthly delivery beginning in Q1 2022.

"The data in this Tracker is actual sales data collected weekly from sales receipts across the largest distributors in North America," said Eric Prothero, senior vice president, Data Solutions at IDC. "The opportunity to combine such a large set of sales data with IDC analyst insights will be of great value to our clients."

For more information about IDC's North America Distribution Tracker, powered by the GTDC, please contact Ruth Flynn at rflynn@idc.com.

