IDC MarketScape 2021: Recognizes WireWheel as a Leader in Worldwide Data Privacy Management Software

04/28/2021 | 04:40pm EDT
Arlington, VA, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wirewheel has been named a leader in the inaugural “IDC MarketScape: Privacy Management Software 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46858221, April 2021)'' for the breadth of its platform and continued innovation in the privacy space.

The vendor evaluation is based on criterion expected to be most conducive to success in providing tools to enable data mapping, data flows, data subject access request (DSAR) management and data privacy impact assessment management and so as to support enterprises both in the short and long term. 

“We are honored that the IDC MarketScape has recognized WireWheel as a leader in Privacy Management Software,” said Justin Antonipillai, CEO of WireWheel. “The recognition reflects the depth of WireWheel’s privacy management suite and our continued investment in building technology that enables the world’s leading brands to deliver privacy at scale.”

About WireWheel

Based in Arlington, VA, WireWheel’s intuitive privacy management SaaS platform delivers privacy programs at scale, enabling collaboration and leveraging integrations into cloud infrastructure and on-premises and cloud data stores. With WireWheel, organizations can support all phases of a privacy management program–including collaboration and vendor risk management–and more effectively comply with privacy regulations around the world, including the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Learn more at wirewheel.io.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses


