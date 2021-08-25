IDC MarketScape Names Arctic Wolf a Leader in 2021 U.S. Managed Detection and Response Services

Leadership position comes on the heels of explosive growth and platform expansion to continually advance technical innovation and world-class customer offerings

Arctic Wolf®, a leader in security operations, today announced it is positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection and Response Services 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc # US48129921, August 2021). The IDC MarketScape assessment highlights Arctic Wolf’s rapid ascension into a leadership position in the MDR market and validates how the company is setting the standard for security operations worldwide.

Arctic Wolf has pioneered the industry’s first cloud-native security operations platform designed to end cyber risk that is now used by over 3,000 organizations globally, advancing the company’s position as one of the fastest-growing companies in cybersecurity.

The assessment evaluated 15 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) vendors using a rigorous scoring methodology that examined product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and each vendor's current and future market success factors.

According to the IDC MarketScape assessment, Arctic Wolf “aims to provide simple, easy, personalized consumption that hides complexity and doesn't require a rip-and-replace approach” and that “Arctic Wolf has well-developed roadmaps in areas of managed service, managed detection, and managed response.” Additionally, the MarketScape highlights that a customer commented that the level of service provided by Arctic Wolf is “off the charts.”

Arctic Wolf helps end cyber risk by identifying, responding to, and recovering from threats for thousands of organizations worldwide. The Arctic Wolf cloud-native platform is the industry's only solution that spans the complete security operations framework, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Managed Risk, Managed Cloud Monitoring, and Managed Security Awareness®— all delivered by the industry's original Concierge Security® Team.

In the past year, soaring demand for Arctic Wolf’s suite of Security Operations solutions resulted in the company doubling in both revenue and headcount as the company expanded its customer base with a cross-section of mid-market and enterprise organizations, including 438% year-over-year ARR growth in large enterprise customers.

“Managed detection and response services need to deliver the robust prevention, detection, and rapid response actions that buyers of cybersecurity solutions are demanding in the fight against cyberattacks,” said Christina Richmond, program vice president, security services, IDC. “Advanced MDR providers should also be ready to help organizations meet their security goals and objectives while identifying opportunities to strengthen their security posture over time and reduce risk.”

“Customers are looking for true value from their MDR solutions beyond just covering the basics, and we believe our rapid company growth and being positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape validates that we offer a unique and differentiated offering that resonates with customers,” said Nick Schneider, president and chief executive officer of Arctic Wolf. “The Arctic Wolf Platform delivers the open, interoperative, and technology-agnostic approach that customers are looking for today to strategically advance their security operations journey while maintaining full confidence in their threat detection and response capabilities.”

Being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape on U.S. Managed Detection and Response Services is the latest piece of market validation for Arctic Wolf's security operations vision. Other recent milestones for the company include:

