IDC MarketScape Recognizes Tavant as a Leader Again in the Assessment for Warranty and Service Contract Management Applications

Tavant, Silicon Valley’s leading digital products and solutions company, today announced that it has been named a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Warranty and Service Contract Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment. Tavant is positioned in the Leader category based on the assessment of its capabilities and strategies that enable manufacturers to perform optimally.

"Manufacturers and service organizations should consider Tavant when they are looking for an end-to-end warranty offering with advanced capabilities in AI and IoT,” said Aly Pinder, Program Director at IDC. "Tavant supports its clients with personalized, configurable offerings and AI-based capabilities to digitally transform their warranty and service operations.”

Tavant has also been named as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Service Parts Management Applications 2021-2022 Vendor Assessment. The company supports the aftersales market through its Tavant Warranty and Tavant Manufacturing Analytics Platform (TMAP) products. It offers a smart platform to disrupt and transform the warranty and service processes with an approach that is continuously adapting to an analytics-first decision-making engine. This approach empowers customers to make smarter decisions while relying on SMEs to concentrate on more complex and significant value-driven problem statements.

We believe Tavant’s key differentiators are:

Modular Product Design: Provides a flexible framework for customers to easily map their existing processes and simplify the roadmap to quickly digitize their entire warranty operations

Analytics-first and Continuous Learning Approach : Empowers users with real-time business insights and advanced level next-best-actions

IoT-Enabled and Scalable Product: Provides an end-to-end warranty and service contract solution with advanced capabilities in AI and IoT

Larger Ecosystem Value-Add: Tavant's focus on sustainability and complete service lifecycle management delivers a connected experience for customers in complex industries with complex networks

"Tavant’s recognition as a leader for the second time is a reflection of our obsession with innovation and customer success," said Roshan Pinto, Head of Manufacturing at Tavant. "The key driver behind the innovation and evolution of our products and services is our focus on our customers' business needs and the fast-changing world of technology. Using AI and advanced analytics, we reduce guesswork, create predictability, provide insightful information, and ultimately help organizations collect and comprehend data in more structured and meaningful ways," Pinto substantiated.

Access the IDC MarketScape for Manufacturing Warranty and Service Contract Management Applications Vendor Assessment 2021-2022 excerpt here.

To learn more about Tavant and its products and services, visit: tavant.com/warranty, tavant.com/tmap.

About Tavant

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Tavant is a digital products and solutions company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs over 3000 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an AI-powered intelligent enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies, and improving collaboration. Find Tavant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

