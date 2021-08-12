Log in
IDC Survey Finds More Than One Third of Organizations Worldwide Have Experienced a Ransomware Attack or Breach

08/12/2021 | 01:15pm EDT
A new International Data Corporation (IDC) survey found that more than one third of organizations worldwide have experienced a ransomware attack or breach that blocked access to systems or data in the previous 12 months. And for those that fell victim to ransomware, it is not uncommon to have experienced multiple ransomware events.

"Ransomware has become the enemy of the day; the threat that was first feared on Pennsylvania Avenue and subsequently detested on Wall Street is now the topic of conversation on Main Street," said Frank Dickson, program vice president, Cybersecurity Products at IDC. "As the greed of cybermiscreants has been fed, ransomware has evolved in sophistication, moving laterally, elevating privileges, actively evading detection, exfiltrating data, and leveraging multifaceted extortion. Welcome to digital transformation's dark side!"

Key findings from the survey include the following:

  • The incident rate was notably lower for companies based in the United States (7%) compared to the worldwide rate (37%).
  • The Manufacturing and Finance industries reported the highest ransomware incident rates while the Transportation, Communication, and Utilities/Media industries reported the lowest rates.
  • Only 13% of organizations reported experiencing a ransomware attack/breach and not paying a ransom.
  • While the average ransom payment was almost a quarter million dollars, a few large ransom payments (more than $1 million) skewed the average.

Greater awareness of ransomware incidents has prompted organizations to undertake a variety of actions in response. These include reviewing and certifying security and data protection/recovery practices with partners and suppliers; periodically stress-testing cyber response procedures; and increased sharing of threat intelligence with other organizations and/or government agencies. Greater incident awareness has similarly prompted requests from boards of directors to review security practices and ransomware response procedures.

Analysis of the survey results also showed that organizations that are further along in their digital transformation (DX) efforts were less likely to have experienced a ransomware event. These are organizations that have committed to a long-term DX investment plan with a multi-year approach tied to enterprise strategy.

The report, IDC's 2021 Ransomware Study: Where You Are Matters! (IDC #US US48093721), presents findings from the Future Enterprise Resiliency & Spending Survey of nearly 800 IT decision makers and influencers. The July 2021 survey focused on topics such as attention by the board of directors, ransomware payments, size of the ransomware, number of ransomware payments, and the exfiltration of data.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS