IDC Unveils Inaugural Best in Future of Work Awards

Call for nominations open for North America initiatives that display agile and scalable approach to work

As part of its "Future of X" research practices, International Data Corporation (IDC) today announced that nominations are open for the inaugural Best in Future of Work Awards. The new award program was designed to showcase implemented initiatives (pilots or projects) in North America that display an agile and scalable approach to work to drive new value and competitive differentiation for an organization. Examples include a dynamic, location-independent work environment, a reimagined workplace, adoption of intelligent technologies to augment human tasks and experience, adaptive learning systems, and the establishment of a culture of trust and empathetic leadership. IDC's 2022 Best in Future of Work Awards will be presented to winning initiatives at an awards ceremony in February 2022. Deadline for submission is August 7, 2021. To learn more, visit HERE.

IDC's Best in Future of Work awards recognize that globally, organizations are experiencing seismic changes in where and how they work: how technology is changing work culture, digital and physical workspaces, and the ways in which humans and machines collaborate to get work done. Award categories include:

–A work culture that encourages an employee-centric approach to continuous innovation and is defined by organizational agility, empathetic leadership, and outcome-focused approaches to management. Augmentation – Enables and embraces the new "digital worker" (i.e., technologies such as AI, robotics, process automation, and AR/VR). This includes full automation as well as extension of human capabilities.

– Enables and embraces the new "digital worker" (i.e., technologies such as AI, robotics, process automation, and AR/VR). This includes full automation as well as extension of human capabilities. Space – The digital work environment must be intelligent and dynamic, connected and secure, and independent of a physical place or specific time of day. Corporate facilities leverage technology and intelligence to create a safe and healthy environment.

Primary requirements for award submissions are:

Must be a Future of Work initiative as defined by IDC. All nominations must be in production with existing customers/users. Must be able to articulate and show key performance indicators to ascribe value to completed project.

Note: IT Vendors and Technology Consultants do not qualify for the IDC Future Enterprise Awards. Vendors may instead nominate completed projects on behalf of their clients. Please provide confirmation from the client that they wish to participate in the awards program.

"Work transformation is critical for effectively scaling digital transformation initiatives. The Future of Work model fosters human-machine collaboration, enables new skills and worker experiences, and supports an intelligent and dynamic environment unbounded by time or physical space," said Holly Muscolino, research vice president, Content Strategies and the Future of Work at IDC. "Our new award program recognizes successful work initiatives to serve as a benchmark and best practice examples to other digitally-enabled organizations focused on driving work transformation."

To submit a nomination, visit HERE. Deadline for submission is August 7, 2021. If you have questions regarding your entry, please contact Heather Ball at hball@idc.com.

About IDC's Future of Work Practice

As organizations accelerate and expand digital transformation initiatives, traditional work models are no longer sufficiently nimble, adaptive, or scalable. IDC's Future of Work research practice helps organizations recognize the necessity of moving to work models that support an increasingly diverse, distributed and dynamic workforce securely, effectively and productively.

To learn more about all nine of IDC's Future of X research practices, please visit https://www.idc.com/FoX.

