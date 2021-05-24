IDC Unveils Inaugural Future of Digital Infrastructure Awards

Call for nominations opens to recognize enterprise digital infrastructure resiliency excellence in North America

International Data Corporation (IDC), the premier global provider of technology market intelligence and advisory services, today announced the inaugural IDC Future of Digital Infrastructure Awards program designed to highlight successful digital infrastructure resiliency initiatives in North America.

This new award program recognizes that a large percentage of a digital enterprise's success depends upon the quality, scalability, and resiliency of its digital infrastructure, whether deployed on premises or provided by third-party public cloud or infrastructure subscription services. Winners will be recognized for innovation and excellence in using a broad spectrum of cloud-centric compute, storage, network, edge, automation and analytics technologies and cloud services to optimize business performance in the digital world. To learn more about the award, visit www.idc.com/promo/future-of-x/digital-infrastructure/awards.

IDC's call for award nominations is open until June 25. Awards will honor organizations that can best demonstrate the business benefits and transformational impact of investments in digital infrastructure programs. Awards will be presented at a ceremony in December 2021.

Primary requirements of all Future of Digital Infrastructure nominations are:

Must be a Future of Digital Infrastructure initiative as defined by IDC.

Must be in production with existing customers/users since December 2020 or earlier.

Must be able to document the digital business value delivered based on measurable metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs).

Note: IT Vendors and Technology Consultants do not qualify for the IDC Future Enterprise Awards. Vendors and consultants may instead nominate completed projects on behalf of their clients.

The award categories include:

Cloud-Centric Computing – encompasses digital business innovation enabled using highly scalable digital infrastructure resources, whether implemented as public cloud services or deployed as dedicated compute, storage, and network resources in on-premises datacenters, edge, hosted, or co-location sites.

– encompasses digital business innovation enabled using highly scalable digital infrastructure resources, whether implemented as public cloud services or deployed as dedicated compute, storage, and network resources in on-premises datacenters, edge, hosted, or co-location sites. Ubiquitous Deployment – improves business agility and resiliency using outcome-driven infrastructure governance and portability enabled by consumption-based infrastructure subscription strategies and shared management control planes.

– improves business agility and resiliency using outcome-driven infrastructure governance and portability enabled by consumption-based infrastructure subscription strategies and shared management control planes. Autonomous Operations – intelligent self-driving infrastructure operations can transform the business by ensuring faster and more consistent scaling, security, and governance. AI/ML analytics and automation come together to better align digital infrastructure operations with policies and KPIs developed collaboratively by IT, development, and line of business teams.

"The Future Enterprise will look more digital than physical with digitally transformed enterprises accounting for a majority of global economic activity in the next few years," said Mary Johnston Turner, research vice president, Future of Digital Infrastructure, IDC. "Digital infrastructure underpins almost every aspect of digital business. It depends on agile, intelligent automated operations taking advantage of cloud native technologies and ubiquitous deployment architectures across dedicated datacenters, co-lo and hosted locations, as well as public cloud and edge platforms. Our new award program seeks to recognize how digitally-enabled enterprises are harnessing the power of digital infrastructure for long term success."

To submit a nomination, visit www.idc.com/promo/future-of-x/digital-infrastructure/awards. Deadline for submission is June 25, 2021. For more information on the IDC Future of Digital Infrastructure Awards, please contact Sarah Murray at sarah@attunecommunications.com. If you have questions regarding your entry, please contact Heather Ball at hball@idc.com.

