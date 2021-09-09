IDEMIA : Offering First of its Kind Remote Identity Enrollment Proofing Solution at NASA

Remote Solution Represents Major Step Forward in Facilitating Post-COVID Era Federal Agency Workforce Identity Verification Management

IDEMIA announced it is providing the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) with a first of its kind remote identity proofing solution that will enable the agency to remotely verify and enroll partner and collaborator Identities.

The federal remote identity proofing solution was developed by IDEMIA, a leading government credentialing and identity authentication and verification services provider. IDEMIA also manufactures Personal Identity Verification (PIV) cards for federal agencies, to include Common Access Card (CAC) for the Department of Defense (DoD), and issues the majority of all state driver’s license credentials in the U.S.

The Remote Identity Proofing (RIP) solution, which is in full compliance with federal identity management guidelines stipulated in the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) 800-63A Identity Assurance Level (IAL) 2, will enable new and existing NASA partners and collaborators to use their mobile devices to complete the required enrollment activities, including capturing and validating their photo identification (with liveness detection), driver’s license, and other optional I-9 forms issued by the U.S. Citizens and Immigration Service. The IDEMIA remote proofing solution operates on both iOS and Android devices,

As a global leader in augmented identification and providing government agencies with credential and identity verification services, this access provides NASA with added value, since IDEMIA can further validate NASA enrollments against a library of source documents IDEMIA has access to, to certify authenticity.

“IDEMIA is honored to be supporting NASA in supplying the most secure and advanced verification technology that not only exceeds government standards but also delivers innovative and remote solutions to meet the ever-changing work environment, especially with the substantial increase in flexible and remote work,” shares Paul Aronhime, VP of Federal & Commercial Sales at IDEMIA North America.

IDEMIA leads the market in providing identification technology to a robust list of federal agencies and has a successful track record with these partnerships. Of note, IDEMIA has enrolled more than 11 million people into TSA PreCheck program. (Dec. 2013 – May 2021). These results prove IDEMIA’s long-term commitment to delivering best-in-class security services to customers, and the company is eager to be working with NASA to provide these effective and seamless solutions.

