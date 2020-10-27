Log in
IDF launches World Dairy Situation Report 2020

10/27/2020 | 08:40am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, 27 October 2020

IDF launches World Dairy Situation Report 2020

The International Dairy Federation's latest overview of the dairy sector, covering markets worldwide, global trends and preliminary COVID-19 impacts is released.

Today (Tuesday 27 October 2020), the International Dairy Federation (IDF) launched the latest edition of its flagship publication on global dairy markets, the World Dairy Situation Report 2020at a special online launch event. This unique publication is produced annually by IDF as part of its mission to represent and support the dairy sector globally.

The 2020 edition is the result of close collaboration between dairy experts and key organisations around the globe and within the IDF. The report contains a wealth of information about the international dairy sector - including data tables, graphs, country reports and analyses for more than 50 dairy-producing countries from all five continents.

It also provides an in-depth understanding of the current macro supply and demand trends affecting the dairy sector. Its statistics will help the reader to better understand and deal with the many challenges and opportunities facing the global dairy market.

IDF Director General Caroline Emond:

"The World Dairy Situation 2020 is an essential read for decision-makers and dairy sector stakeholders concerned with continuously changing global dairy market conditions. To further meet the needs of our sector in this challenging period, the 2020 edition of the report also features a special chapter dedicated to the preliminary impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the dairy sector, including details on how the sector is adapting its practices to continue to produce safe and sustainable milk and dairy products."

The IDF World Dairy Situation 2020 report not only consists of written chapters on production, processing, prices, consumption, and trade but is expanded with 30 tables that give the reader a comprehensive overview of global dairy developments.

For the added convenience of the reader these tables, which cover all aspects of the dairy sector, and are accompanied by illustrative graphs, are available in electronic format - enabling direct use in the reader's own documents. In this year's issue, a full chapter is dedicated to the preliminary impact of the coronavirus crisis (COVID-19) on the global dairy sector in 2020.

The World Dairy Situation Report 2020 will be available to purchase in the IDF E-Shopfrom 27 October 2020.

Until 15 November 2020, it is possible to buy the report for the reduced price of €350. After that date, the cost will revert to the full of price €500.

Watch the video

---ENDS---

About IDF (International Dairy Federation)

Helping nourish the world with safe and sustainable dairy

The IDF is the leading source of scientific and technical expertise for all stakeholders of the dairy chain. Since 1903, IDF has provided a mechanism for the dairy sector to reach a global consensus on how to help feed the world with safe and sustainable dairy products. A recognized international authority in the development of science-based standards for the dairy sector, IDF has an important role to play in ensuring the right policies, standards, practices and regulations are in place to ensure the world's dairy products are safe and sustainable.

Media contact

For further information, please contact communications@fil-idf.org

International Dairy Federation

70/B Boulevard Auguste Reyers

About us

1030 Brussels - Belgium

info@fil-idf.org

www.fil-idf.org

Copyright © 2020 FIL-IDF, All rights reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IDF - International Dairy Federation published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 12:39:07 UTC

