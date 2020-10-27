PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, 27 October 2020

IDF launches World Dairy Situation Report 2020

The International Dairy Federation's latest overview of the dairy sector, covering markets worldwide, global trends and preliminary COVID-19 impacts is released.

Today (Tuesday 27 October 2020), the International Dairy Federation (IDF) launched the latest edition of its flagship publication on global dairy markets, the World Dairy Situation Report 2020at a special online launch event. This unique publication is produced annually by IDF as part of its mission to represent and support the dairy sector globally.

The 2020 edition is the result of close collaboration between dairy experts and key organisations around the globe and within the IDF. The report contains a wealth of information about the international dairy sector - including data tables, graphs, country reports and analyses for more than 50 dairy-producing countries from all five continents.

It also provides an in-depth understanding of the current macro supply and demand trends affecting the dairy sector. Its statistics will help the reader to better understand and deal with the many challenges and opportunities facing the global dairy market.

IDF Director General Caroline Emond:

"The World Dairy Situation 2020 is an essential read for decision-makers and dairy sector stakeholders concerned with continuously changing global dairy market conditions. To further meet the needs of our sector in this challenging period, the 2020 edition of the report also features a special chapter dedicated to the preliminary impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the dairy sector, including details on how the sector is adapting its practices to continue to produce safe and sustainable milk and dairy products."

The IDF World Dairy Situation 2020 report not only consists of written chapters on production, processing, prices, consumption, and trade but is expanded with 30 tables that give the reader a comprehensive overview of global dairy developments.