IDI Consulting Gives Back to the Community in Seventh Annual Toys for Tots Drive

12/06/2021 | 11:43am EST
Local IT consulting company collects toys for less fortunate children.

IDI Consulting is proud to host its seventh consecutive Toys for Tots drive, a holiday gift collection program sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to benefit less fortunate youth.

IDI Consulting participated in Toys for Tots for the first time in 2015. Since, employees and members of the community have looked forward to the drive each year and are dedicated to making generous gift donations. This year, IDI Consulting will have a collection box for un-giftwrapped toys in its office, located at 777 Penn Center East Blvd, Suite 502 Pittsburgh.

IDI Consulting’s participation in the Toys for Tots Program is part of an ongoing commitment to serving families in the community. This past October, IDI Consulting participated in their sixth annual fundraiser for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night Walk.

“We’re proud to support the Toys for Tots program because it sends a message of hope to children and families during the holidays. We believe that every child deserves the feeling of joy that a thoughtful gift brings this time of year,” said William Thomas, Managing Partner at IDI Consulting. “We invite all members of our community to help us make a difference by donating a gift at our office.”

Toys for Tots works each holiday season to collect new toys for disadvantaged families with children. Toy drives are held locally in over 800 communities across all 50 states. Over the past 74 years, the program has donated more than 604 million toys to 272 million children. For more information about the Toys for Tots annual charity, please visit toysfortots.org.

About IDI Consulting

Located in Pittsburgh, New York City and Houston, IDI Consulting is dedicated to solving business problems using strategic and technologic methods. Services include Project Management, Business Process Re-engineering, Major ERP Installation, Custom Application Development, Programming and Installation, Application and System Design, Database Analysis and Design, Systems Analysis and Design as well as Software Analysis and IT Consulting. Visit IDI-Net.com for more information.

Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from IDI Consulting, journalists and analysts may call 412.829.3010. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication but may have changed.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS