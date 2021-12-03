Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2021) - IDOWall team is very happy to inform the community about its steady run, with 70% of its WALL Tokens going sold out. Since its announcement, the Idowall Project has proven incredibly valuable to the Cardano blockchain.





Figure 1: IDOWall Continues On The Steady Run, as 70% WALL Tokens Goes Soldout.





The Idowall team has already created a user interface example page. A complete array of analytics tools and monitors will enable WALL holders to locate Cardano's impending first DEX launchpads. The UI will be released by the end of Q4 2021.

On the IDOWALL launchpad, Cardano Ecosystem blockchain enthusiasts may access multiple IDOs and token pre-sale listings with detailed analytics and comparison tools.

Seed Sale

The WALL token seed sale is already live for those who haven't heard. On November 1, 2021, the first seed sale started. Users were allowed to purchase the token on the company's website. To access the IDOWALL pre-sale listing, users must subscribe using WALL, the Cardano utility token that powers the IDOWALL Ecosystem.

WALL holders may utilize their Cardano tokens to generate revenue. Moreover, liquidity providers will earn interest by pooling digital assets. Idowall assists Cardano ADA customers with intuitive price feed transactions, accurate asset price displays, and secure token wallets.

How to Join Seed Sale

The seed sale commenced on November 1st, 2021. This is the first phase of the sale and it's open to early adopters.

Trading WALL tokens on exchanges will provide revenue for token holders when the project is listed on Cardano. Idowall offers decreased transaction costs to benefit the user further to entice crypto enthusiasts to adopt decentralized finance.

Seed Sale: https://idowall.com/seed-sale.html

Steps to Participate in the Ongoing Sale:

Buy ADA on any trading platform such as Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, etc.

Transfer ADA to your Cardano wallets such as Yoroi, Daedalus, Adalite, and Nami Wallets.

Transfer ADA from your Cardano wallet to the seed sale address on the Sales Portal.

The current seed sale followed the pre-sale and public sales. 1.5 million WALL was sold out for 0.06 ADA apiece during the pre-sale. Then came the current public auction of 1 million WALL tokens at ADA 0.10 apiece. Due to tremendous response and a widespread community, 70% of the seed sale has already been sold out.

Once two million WALL are sold, the private seed sale round finishes. Once all are sold, the private seed sale round finishes. The details of the token are mentioned below;

Token Sale Price: 1 ADA = 20 WALL

Minimum Buy: 100 ADA

Maximum Buy: 10000 ADA

Available for Token Seed Sale: 2,000,000 (20% WALL)

About Idowall:

Idowall is based on the Cardano ecosystem blockchain to provide fans access to numerous IDO and Pre-Sale listings of Native Cardano Tokens through several launchpads that show extensive analytics and comparison tools in a simple but concise interface.

Social Media Handles:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/idowallprojects

Telegram: https://t.me/idowall

Medium: https://idowall.medium.com/

Media Details

Company Name: IDOWall

Contact Name: Eddy Wagner

Email: eddywagner@idowall.com

Website: https://idowall.com

