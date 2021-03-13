Log in
IEA International Energy Agency : Executive Director and US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm meet to discuss cooperation on energy and climate goals

03/13/2021 | 10:17am EST
The IEA Executive Director, Dr Fatih Birol, held a bilateral meeting with the new US Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, on 10 March to discuss the vital relationship between the IEA and the US government, one of the Agency's founding members.

The video conference was the first meeting between the two following Ms Granholm's confirmation as Secretary of Energy in the cabinet of President Joe Biden. The dynamic conversation covered a range of issues, including the US government's energy and climate priorities and the IEA's leadership role in clean energy transitions worldwide.

Dr Birol highlighted the upcoming IEA-COP26 Net Zero Summit on 31 March - which will bring together heads of government, ministers, CEOs and civil society leaders from around the world - and the IEA's report, due for release on 18 May, that will provide a comprehensive roadmap for the global energy sector to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Ms Granholm and Dr Birol also discussed global energy governance, including the next IEA Ministerial Meeting, and possible opportunities for collaboration between the US Department of Energy and the IEA in near future.

IEA - International Energy Agency published this content on 13 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


