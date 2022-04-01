Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IEA concludes extraordinary meeting on oil releases - Japan

04/01/2022 | 10:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - Member countries of the International Energy Agency concluded an extraordinary meeting aimed at stabilizing oil markets in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Japan's Industry Ministry said on Friday, without specifying any results.

"Minister Koichi Hagiyuda attended an IEA emergency meeting on Friday in which member countries discussed additional coordinated actions related to oil reserves to respond to the current energy situation." (Reporting By Yuka Obayashi; Writing by Noah Browning; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:17aU.S. construction spending slows in February
RE
10:16aIn tears at border, Ukrainians say they held on until they had to flee
RE
10:16aAid convoy enters area controlled by Tigray forces in Ethiopia - WFP
RE
10:15aWhite House spokesperson Psaki to depart for MSNBC -Axios
RE
10:14aExclusive-EU regulators to okay Parker's $8.3 billion Meggitt buy with conditions
RE
10:14aDetails of iea-led coordinated oil release will be discussed soo…
RE
10:12aPutin, Lukashenko discuss Ukraine in a phone call- Belta
RE
10:12aIea countries committed to another coordinated oil release - jap…
RE
10:12aRussia using disinformation to back Ukraine invasion, Canadian agency says
RE
10:11aChairman of spain's santander says expects cost of risk to be be…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Charah : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
2U.S. economy not letting war, pandemic get in the way of a good time
3Li Auto Inc. March 2022 Delivery Update
4Ameriwest Lithium Inc. Announces Proposed Spin-Out of ISM Resources Cor..
54D pharma : Annual Report and Account for the year ended 31 December 20..

HOT NEWS