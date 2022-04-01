IEA concludes extraordinary meeting on oil releases - Japan

TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - Member countries of the
International Energy Agency concluded an extraordinary meeting
aimed at stabilizing oil markets in the wake of Russia's
invasion of Ukraine, Japan's Industry Ministry said on Friday,
without specifying any results.
"Minister Koichi Hagiyuda attended an IEA emergency meeting
on Friday in which member countries discussed additional
coordinated actions related to oil reserves to respond to the
current energy situation."
(Reporting By Yuka Obayashi; Writing by Noah Browning; editing
by David Evans)