IEA members agree release of 60 mln barrels of oil, says Japanese minister

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Member states of the
International Energy Agency (IEA) agreed on Tuesday to release
60 million barrels of oil from storage, with half the volume
coming from the United States, Japanese industry minister Koichi
Hagiuda told reporters.
The extraordinary meeting of ministers belonging to the
Paris-based agency aimed to cool oil prices that have shot above
$104 a barrel in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Japan has not yet decided how much oil it will release from
its national reserves, the minister added.
(Reporting By Yuka Obayashi
Writing by Noah Browning
Editing by David Goodman
)