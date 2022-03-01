Log in
News: Latest News
IEA members agree release of 60 mln barrels of oil, says Japanese minister

03/01/2022 | 10:19am EST
TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Member states of the International Energy Agency (IEA) agreed on Tuesday to release 60 million barrels of oil from storage, with half the volume coming from the United States, Japanese industry minister Koichi Hagiuda told reporters.

The extraordinary meeting of ministers belonging to the Paris-based agency aimed to cool oil prices that have shot above $104 a barrel in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Japan has not yet decided how much oil it will release from its national reserves, the minister added. (Reporting By Yuka Obayashi Writing by Noah Browning Editing by David Goodman )


© Reuters 2022
