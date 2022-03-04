Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IEA oil stock release following Russia invasion tops 60 million barrels

03/04/2022 | 01:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A pump jack is seen at sunrise near Bakersfield

LONDON (Reuters) -Member states of the International Energy Agency have finalised their contributions to a 60 million barrel oil release announced this week to buoy prices sent soaring by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the IEA said on Friday.

From a total release of 61.7 million barrels, the United States will provide 30 million barrels followed by Japan with 7.5 million, South Korea with 4.4 million and Germany with 3.2 million.

The move aimed to compensate for supply disruptions as sanctions on parts of the Russian economy have caused many buyers to shun Russian oil.

Jittery markets were unconvinced by the news and instead jumped following the announcement on Tuesday and peaked Thursday near $120 a barrel. [O/R]

"In the last few days since the decision, each IEA member country has been considering how much it could contribute to the announced response plan, given its domestic circumstances," the Paris-based agency said in a statement.

"The commitments submitted by members actually surpassed 60 million barrels, demonstrating great solidarity."

The IEA represents 31 mostly industrialised nations but not Russia and has said it is open to further releases of oil from storage as needed.

Country Volume (in barrels)

Australia 1.692 million

Austria 387,000

Belgium 258,000

Estonia 36,000

Finland 377,000

France 1.5 million

Germany 3.215 million

Greece 303,000

Hungary 266,000

Ireland 222,000

Italy 2.041 million

Japan 7.5 million

Korea 4.42 million

Lithuania 115,000

Luxembourg 109,000

Netherlands 823,000

New Zealand 384,000

Norway 409,000

Poland 1.052 million

Spain 2 million

Sweden 551,000

Switzerland 350,000

Turkey 1.5 million

United States 30 million

Total IEA 61.71 million

(Reporting by Noah Browning; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Noah Browning


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.86% 114.74 Delayed Quote.47.08%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 12.41% 122.25 Delayed Quote.36.11%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.59% 14.1874 Delayed Quote.5.12%
WTI 2.91% 112.419 Delayed Quote.47.09%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:18pCeo of pioneer natural resources warns u.s. output locked in des…
RE
01:17pTesla's long-delayed German gigafactory gets conditional green light
RE
01:13pRussia faces lasting consequences from Ukraine war, World Bank chief says
RE
01:12pRussia seizes Ukraine nuclear power plant as forces lay siege to cities
RE
01:12pRussia seizes Ukraine nuclear power plant as forces lay siege to cities
RE
01:12pG7 nations condemn attack on Ukraine civilians, urge accountability for war crimes
RE
01:12pCommodity prices fly as sanctions disrupt Russian exports
RE
01:11pCommodity supplies at risk after Russia invades Ukraine
RE
01:09pUK envoy says near Iran nuclear deal, Russian points to next week
RE
01:07pIndia urges ceasefire in Ukrainian city to evacuate students
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks sink, euro plunges as Ukraine war shakes markets
2BlackRock suspends purchases of Russian securities in active and index-..
3Ukraine and Russia agree on evacuation corridors as U.S. punishes oliga..
4WRAPUP 2-Russia's offer to foreign firms: stay, leave or hand over the ..
5Biden to boost made-in-America goods as Siemens adds factory jobs

HOT NEWS