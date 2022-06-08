Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IEA's Birol says harsh and long winter could trigger European energy shortage

06/08/2022 | 04:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, speaks with the media during International Energy Forum in New Delhi

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Europe could face energy shortages next winter after Russia's invasion of Ukraine has deepened the region's energy crisis, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, warned on Wednesday.

"I am a especially worried about the natural gas markets ... if we have a harsh and long winter we may see very difficult days [ahead]," said Birol at IEA's annual conference on energy efficiency in Sonderborg, Denmark.

Birol said that while governments and companies were now looking to secure alternative energy supplies, it is equally important for governments to take measures to reduce demand.

If European consumers reduce the temperature in their homes by 2 degrees Celsius, 20 billion cubic meters of natural gas will be saved, equivalent to the volumes coming from Russia to Europe through Nord Stream 1, he said.

(Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, writing by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Anna Ringstrom and Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:58aBritain's political risks, economic fears keep sterling under pressure
RE
04:55aVehicle drives into a crowd in Berlin, at least 10 injured - Gemany's rbb24
RE
04:55aTaiwan May export growth steady despite supply chain snarls, outlook positive
RE
04:54aStatkraft plans large expansion of western Norway hydropower plant
RE
04:49aQatar picks Exxon, Total, Shell, Conoco for mega-LNG expansion - sources
RE
04:49aEight accused of stealing Banksy tribute to Bataclan victims go on trial
RE
04:48aPolish banks team up to create protection scheme
RE
04:47aEgyptian currency weakens to five-year low of 18.71 pounds to th…
RE
04:46aSteelmaker Voestalpine posts record year, less optimistic for 22/23
RE
04:43aBeijing city reports no new local COVID cases during the 15 hours to 3pm Wednesday
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD Executive Says Company to Supply Batteries to Tesla
2European shares slip as Credit Suisse profit warning weighs on banks
3The pain after the gain: grocery deliverers reshuffle after lockdown bo..
4Inditex : reports first-quarter revenue growth of 36%
5LANXESS AG : Receives a Buy rating from UBS

HOT NEWS