IEA says oil market walking tightrope due to economic, supply risks

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - The global oil market is
"walking a tightrope" between scarce supply and the possibility
of a recession, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on
Wednesday, with higher prices and worsening economic conditions
already taking a toll on demand.
"Rarely has the outlook for oil markets been more uncertain.
A worsening macroeconomic outlook and fears of recession are
weighing on market sentiment, while there are ongoing risks on
the supply side," the Paris-based agency said.
"For now, weaker-than-expected oil demand growth in advanced
economies and resilient Russian supply" has reduced market
tightness, the IEA said in its monthly oil report.
(Reporting by Noah Browning; editing by Jason Neely)