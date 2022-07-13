Log in
News: Latest News
IEA says oil market walking tightrope due to economic, supply risks

07/13/2022 | 04:00am EDT
LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - The global oil market is "walking a tightrope" between scarce supply and the possibility of a recession, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, with higher prices and worsening economic conditions already taking a toll on demand.

"Rarely has the outlook for oil markets been more uncertain. A worsening macroeconomic outlook and fears of recession are weighing on market sentiment, while there are ongoing risks on the supply side," the Paris-based agency said.

"For now, weaker-than-expected oil demand growth in advanced economies and resilient Russian supply" has reduced market tightness, the IEA said in its monthly oil report. (Reporting by Noah Browning; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
