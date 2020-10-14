Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IEA says oil producers may struggle to gauge demand amid second wave

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 04:02am EDT

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Global oil stocks which rose during the height of the pandemic are being steadily reduced, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, but a second wave is slowing demand and will complicate efforts by producers to balance the market.

OPEC+ producers - OPEC members and others including Russia - plan to boost supply by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from January and the IEA predicts a ceasefire in Libya will raise output there to 700,000 bpd in December from 300,000 bpd currently.

"There is only limited headroom for the market to absorb extra supply in the next few months," the IEA said in its monthly report. "Those wishing to bring about a tighter oil market are looking at a moving target."

OPEC+ producers are currently cutting output by 7.7 million bpd.

The IEA said "the efforts of the producers have shown some success", noting relatively stable oil prices and a strong draw on storage, with implied global stocks falling by 2.3 million bpd in the third quarter and by a predicted 4.1 million bpd in the fourth.

However, the agency added that a demand rebound over the summer was now slowing due to a second wave of coronavirus cases and new movement restrictions.

"This surely raises doubts about the robustness of the anticipated economic recovery and thus the prospects for oil demand growth," the IEA said.

(Reporting by Noah Browning; editing by Jason Neely)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.28% 42.28 Delayed Quote.-35.70%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.36% 77.2137 Delayed Quote.23.90%
WTI -0.37% 40.001 Delayed Quote.-35.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:05aIEA says oil producers may struggle to gauge demand amid second wave
RE
04:04aGerman economic recovery loses momentum - institutes
RE
04:03aDollar extends gains, hitting six-day high as markets turn cautious
RE
04:02aIEA says oil producers may struggle to gauge demand amid second wave
RE
03:50aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Market Operations as on October 13, 2020
PU
03:38aEU summit to say Brexit progress 'still not sufficient'
RE
03:35aGerman yields fall to lowest since May, Italy's at new record low as focus on ECB, supply
RE
03:34aFord moves Escape production to next year after Europe recall of Kuga
RE
03:32aThai economic outlook highly uncertain, risks tilted to downside - central bank
RE
03:28aThai economic outlook highly uncertain, risks tilted to downside -c.bank
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12 range
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : Eli Lilly pauses trial of antibody drug Trump touted as COVID-19 'cure' over safety concern
3In China, Apple's 5G iPhone 12 sparks fever-pitch, but divided reaction
4Citigroup's Corbat faces tense analyst questions as he approaches exit
5LUNDIN ENERGY AB : LUNDIN ENERGY : Update on third quarter 2020 financial results and audiocast details for pr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group