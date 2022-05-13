Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IEA sees world weathering lost Russian oil supply

05/13/2022 | 12:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A gas pump is seen hanging from the ceiling at a petrol station in Seoul

LONDON (Reuters) - The world will not be left short of oil even with lower output from sanctions-hit Russia, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday, after it cut its predictions for supply losses from the world's No.2 exporter for the second straight month.

The IEA is now forecasting that 1 million barrels per day (bpd) was lost in April, compared to 1.5 million bpd predicted last month and 3 million forecast in March as some refiners in Europe shun Russian crude ahead of a future import ban.

Production ramping up elsewhere and slower demand growth due to China's lockdowns will forestall a big deficit, the Paris-based IEA said.

"Over time, steadily rising volumes from Middle East OPEC+ and the U.S. along with a slowdown in demand growth is expected to fend off an acute supply deficit amid a worsening Russian supply disruption," the IEA said in its monthly oil report.

The assessment by the Paris-based agency suggests the economic impact from further sanctions on Russian energy mulled by the European Union could be limited.

GRAPHIC: Global oil supply https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/gkvlgknqepb/globaloilsupplyMay.PNG

"Soaring pump prices and slowing economic growth are expected to significantly curb the demand recovery through the remainder of the year and into 2023," the IEA said, adding that curbs aimed at containing COVID-19 in China were driving an extended economic slowdown there.

GRAPHIC: China total oil demand revisions https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/zdvxogmjzpx/ChinaTotalOilDemandRevisions.PNG

Reflecting slower products exports and falling domestic demand, around a million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil was shut in last month - about half a million bpd less than the agency forecast last month.

The IEA sees that figure rising to 1.6 million bpd in May, to 2 million in June and to nearly 3 million from July onwards if sanctions deter further buying or expand.

The United States and fellow IEA members pledged to release 240 million barrels of oil in their second tapping of emergency stores this year after the IEA sat out a U.S.-led release in November because it saw no major supply disruption at the time. [L2N2WY2DE]

Russian exports rebounded in April by 620,000 bpd from the month before to 8.1 million bpd, the IEA said, back to their January-February average as supply was rerouted away from the United States and Europe, primarily to India.

GRAPHIC: Russian crude oil exports https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/movanoebapa/Russiancrudeoilexports.PNG

As it works on a ban on Russian oil, the European Union remained the top market for Russian oil exports last month, the IEA said, down just 535,000 bpd from the start of the year.

The bloc now accounts for 43% of Russian oil exports, down from around 50% then.

(This story corrects headline and first and second paragraphs to clarify that the IEA said in April that the risk of a sharp deficit in global oil markets had decreased)

(Reporting by Noah Browning; editing by Mark Potter and Jason Neely)

By Noah Browning


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:32pUnipol shares slide after presents new three-year plan
RE
12:32pUK PM Johnson to visit Northern Ireland on Monday -Sinn Fein leader
RE
12:32pAlibaba lays off 40% of AliExpress Russia staff amid Ukraine war - Nikkei
RE
12:31pUkrainian forces thwart Russians at river as fight shifts to Donbas
RE
12:29pRussian inflation jumps to 17.83% in April, highest since early 2002
RE
12:20pU.S. consumer sentiment near 11-year low; import prices unchanged in April
RE
12:18pIEA sees world weathering lost Russian oil supply
RE
12:14pExclusive-Pension fund Caisse weighs protest vote over lack of francophone directors at CN Rail-source
RE
12:13pIsraeli police beat mourners at funeral of slain Palestinian journalist
RE
12:13pIsraeli police beat mourners at funeral of slain Palestinian journalist
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World equities rise on bounce in U.S., European markets
2ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Reduced to Neutral by Jefferies
3Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data
4Nomura offers its first bitcoin derivatives, just as crypto markets tum..
5Analyst recommendations: Atmos Energy, Coca-Cola HBC, Oxy, Rivian, Walt..

HOT NEWS