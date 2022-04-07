IEA to release 120 million barrels over six month period

The commitments submitted by members reached 120 million barrels to be released over a six month period, the IEA added.

The U.S. will release 60 million barrels of oil from storage and Japan will release 15 million barrels.

Other major contributors include South Korea, Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom.

Country Thousand barrels

United States 60559

Japan 15000

South Korea 7230

Germany 6480

France 6047

Italy 5000

United Kingdom 4408

4000

Spain

3060

Turkey

2298

Poland

1608

Australia

1600

Netherlands

624

Greece

531

Hungary

New 483

Zealand

451

Ireland

369

Finland

180

Lithuania

74

Estonia

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru, Seher Dareen and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)