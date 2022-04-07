Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IEA to release 120 million barrels over six month period

04/07/2022 | 02:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport

(Reuters) -The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Thursday confirmed member country contributions to the second collective action to release oil stocks in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The commitments submitted by members reached 120 million barrels to be released over a six month period, the IEA added.

The U.S. will release 60 million barrels of oil from storage and Japan will release 15 million barrels.

Other major contributors include South Korea, Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom.

Country Thousand barrels

United States 60559

Japan 15000

South Korea 7230

Germany 6480

France 6047

Italy 5000

United Kingdom 4408

4000

Spain

3060

Turkey

2298

Poland

1608

Australia

1600

Netherlands

624

Greece

531

Hungary

New 483

Zealand

451

Ireland

369

Finland

180

Lithuania

74

Estonia

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru, Seher Dareen and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:14pAt least 2 dead in Tel Aviv shooting attack - hospital official
RE
03:11pAmazon objects to union's victory in Staten Island, alleging interference
RE
03:09pMoldova parliament bans pro-Russian ribbon despite opposition walk-out
RE
03:08pDonald Trump should be held in contempt of court -NY attorney general
RE
03:03pArgentina industrial output 8.7% in February vs a year ago -INDEC
RE
03:03pArgentina industrial output 8.7% in february vs a year ago -inde…
RE
03:02pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 5.47% to Settle at $6.3590 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pSenate confirms Jackson as first Black woman on U.S. Supreme Court
RE
03:01pBrazil's central bank chief sees 'very reasonable' investment inflow to Brazil in short term
RE
02:59pFactbox - Just how bad is Lebanon's economic meltdown?
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Berkshire Hathaway de Buffett prend une participation de 4,2 milliards ..
3Analysis-Easy Russia sanctions exhausted, U.S. and allies face economic..
4Analyst recommendations: Abbvie, Aerojet, Blackstone, Bristol-Myers Squ..
5Explainer-The Fed's 'QT' plan: Then and now

HOT NEWS