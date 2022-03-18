IEA urges reduced transport to cut oil use amid supply crunch

"Since the majority of oil demand comes from transport, the IEA's 10-Point Plan focuses on how to use less oil getting people and goods from A to B, drawing on concrete measures that have already been put to use in a diverse range of countries and cities," the IEA said in a report.

The recommendations could reduce oil demand by 2.7 million barrels a day within four months, the IEA said, with measures including lower speed limits, working from home, car-free days in cities, cheaper public transport and more carpooling.

