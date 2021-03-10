Go back to the press releases listclick here.

IEG, THE GLOBAL DESSERT AND COFFEE OUT-OF-HOME FOODSERVICE INDUSTRY ARRANGES TO MEET AT SIGEP EXP-THE DIGITAL EXPERIENCE Press release n. 5 of the 10/03/2021 19.20.22 ( download )

The first digital platform ever created for dessert and coffee foodservice, buyers from China, India, Iran, Tunisia, Algeria, Brazil, Argentina, Russia, Ukraine, Denmark, Germany and Spain have scheduled over 1,300 business meetings in anticipation of the digital edition organized by Italian Exhibition Group with the support of ITA-Italian Trade Agency, part of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Rimini, 10th March 2021 . To date, more than 1,300 business meetings have already been scheduled by buyers from 56 countries worldwide: Sigep Exp - The Digital Experience, a ´fully digital´ edition of Italian Exhibition Group´s show specifically for artisan gelato, pastry, bakery and coffee, to be held from 15th to 17th March 2021, speaks the language of internationality and business. Three days of virtual business meetings, made possible with the support of ITA-Italian Trade Agency, part of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation - which has over 30 branches throughout the world - and the work of IEG´s regional advisors.

As soon as Sigep Exp opens, buyers on the platform from China, India, Iran, Tunisia, Algeria, Brazil, Argentina, Russia, Ukraine, Denmark, Germany and Spain etc. will kick off with over 1,300 virtual meetings held with exhibitors through video calls. The aim is to support the international community by providing continuity to the work done in recent years and by offering concrete business development opportunities. The principal profiles represented: artisan gelato, bakery and coffee shop chains, ingredient importers, companies specialized in dessert out-of-home equipment, artisan gelato producers and pastry products. The countries with the highest participation are: Russia, Ukraine, China, India, South East Asia and the Mena Region (Tunisia, Morocco and the Gulf).

ITA-Italian Trade Agency has once again collaborated in scouting for highly qualified buyers and in involving the sector´s main digital media in order to have significant coverage in North America, the Gulf countries, South East Asia and China as well as in several European nations, such as Germany, Belgium, Holland, Spain, Hungary and Romania.

At Sigep Exp - The Digital Experience, the first digital platform ever created for the global dessert and coffee out-of-home foodservice industry, business also unites with vision, strategy and trend. More than 20 live international talks focusing on the dessert and coffee foodservice sector in the European, Asian and American markets, live and on demand, will be staged in Vision Plaza . this year in direct streaming from the purpose-built studio in Rimini Palacongressi.

The Food & Beverage sector, where Italian Exhibition Group is one of Italy´s leaders with its Sigep, ABTech Expo, Beer&Food Attraction, Foodwell expo, Cosmofood and Golositalia shows, also on the international front, continues to consolidate its position through professional networking. Only a few weeks ago it was announced that, in 2024, Rimini will be hosting the twenty-second edition of the World Food Congress organized by IUFoST, the international organization that represents more than 300,000 scientists, technologists and food from over 75 countries.

FOCUS ON SIGEP EXP 2021

Dates: 15-16-17 March 2021 (Full Digital); Organizer: Italian Exhibition Group SpA; Edition: 42nd; Frequency: annual; Info: www.sigep.it

FOCUS ON ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP

Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), listed on the Screen-based Share Market (MTA) organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in Milan and Arezzo. The IEG Group is notable in the organisation of events in five categories: Food & Beverage; Jewellery & Fashion; Tourism, Hospitality and Lifestyle; Wellness, Sport and Leisure; Green & Technology. In the last few years, IEG started a significant expansion process abroad, also through the conclusion of joint ventures with local operators (for example, in the United States, Arab Emirates and in China). IEG closed the 2019 financial year with consolidated total revenues of € 178.6 million, an EBITDA of € 41.9 million and a consolidated net profit of € 12.6 million. In 2019, IEG totalled 48 organised or hosted fairs and 190 conferences. www.iegexpo.it

