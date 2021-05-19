IF MOBIL 1 WINS, YOU WIN – In Every NASCAR Cup Series Race, Fans Can Collect $1,000 Or More When Any Mobil 1-Backed Driver Takes the Checkered Flag

‘Official Motor Oil of NASCAR’ Launches ‘Mobil 1 Thousand’ Sweepstakes With Special Paint Scheme on Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 Ford

The Mobil 1™ brand launched Mobil 1 Thousand, a weekly sweepstakes that gives race fans an extra reason to cheer for any driver running with Mobil 1 lubricant technology in the NASCAR Cup Series™. Each week of the 2021 season, fans who sign up at Mobil1Thousand.com have the chance to win $1,000 or more in cash, as well as other racing collectibles and experiences if a Mobil 1 driver takes the checkered flag.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005502/en/

NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick will run a special golden paint scheme decked out with dollar bills on the No. 4 Ford Mustang at the Circuit of the Americas this Sunday, May 23. (Photo: Business Wire)

With many NASCAR Cup Series teams choosing to tap the competitive advantage of the ‘Official Motor Oil of NASCAR,’ fans will be celebrating alongside the drivers of multiple teams throughout the 2021 season. The Cup Series teams Joe Gibbs Racing, 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports, Live Fast Motorsports, Gaunt Brothers Racing and decade-long partner Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) all benefit from the protection of Mobil 1 lubricant technology.

“We have a long and decorated history with NASCAR® as the ‘Official Motor Oil’ of the league, and we are in a unique position to provide our team partners with a competitive advantage on the track each week,” said Bryce Huschka, North America Consumer Marketing Manager for ExxonMobil. “We help teams win, and now we want to help fans win, too. The Mobil 1 Thousand sweepstakes helps bring awareness to our many team partners who utilize Mobil 1 lubricant technology on the track, giving us all a chance to win alongside them. Better yet, we’ll be adding more prizes later this summer with once-in-a-lifetime experiences and opportunities to win even bigger in the playoffs.”

To commemorate the announcement, the Mobil 1 brand, alongside partners SHR and Kevin Harvick, unveiled a new paint scheme that will be featured on the No. 4 Ford Mustang at the Circuit of the Americas this Sunday, May 23.

The Mobil 1 brand has moved away from its traditional jet black design to a special golden paint scheme decked out with dollar bills. Beyond the obvious monetary associations, the gold color was also inspired by the bottle design of Mobil 1 Extended Performance motor oil. The bright red Pegasus, an iconic part of the Mobil 1 brand history, sits behind the rear tires under the URL Mobil1Thousand.com, where fans can sign up for the chance to win.

“I always enjoy when our sponsors run special paint schemes, especially when it is something that gives fans an opportunity to win,” said Harvick. “Speaking for myself and the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team I know we want to be the Mobil 1-powered team that delivers on those wins.”

Beginning with the May 23 race, one lucky winner will receive the first prize pot if a Mobil 1 driver crosses the finish line first. To ensure fans aren’t shortchanged by the six (6) wins Mobil 1 drivers have already accumulated this year, the Mobil 1 brand has added an extra $6,000 bonus to the prize pot, meaning the first winning fan could walk away with a huge $7,000 prize.

If a driver using Mobil 1 lubricant technology doesn’t make it to Victory Lane on any given week, the $1,000 dollar prize will roll over to the following week, with the amount accumulating until a Mobil 1 driver crosses the finish line in first place again.

In addition to the cash prizes, SHR and the Mobil 1 brand will provide extra prizes throughout the season triggered by SHR wins, including meet-and-greets with SHR drivers, the chance to design a paint scheme, exclusive signed swag and much more.

For more information and updates on the Mobil 1 Thousand sweepstakes throughout the season, visit Mobil1Thousand.com.

About Mobil 1

Mobil 1™ motor oil is the world's leading brand of synthetic motor oil. Our advanced technology allows Mobil 1 motor oils to meet or exceed some of the industry’s toughest standards and to provide exceptional protection under even extreme driving conditions. Mobil 1 motor oil is designed to help protect critical engine parts, maximize engine performance, and extend engine life. For more information, visit us online at www.mobil1.us or and follow @Mobil1 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

NASCAR® is a registered trademark of the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005502/en/