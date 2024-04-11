IF THE DEAL WITH PRARMOUNT GOES THROUGH, DAVID ELLISON WILL BE THE CEO OF THE PRO FORMA COMPANY – CNBC
Stock Market News in real time
Behind the numbers - €36.5 million for Stellantis' Tavares, on what basis?
Russian opposition politician Navalny wrote memoir before death, says widow
Fed's Williams: Banks should be prepared to use discount window if needed
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Thursday at 9 AM ET
Nasdaq set for higher open as fresh inflation data allays rate jitters
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Chipotle, Micron, Mastercard, Snowflake, Airbnb...
US to consider concerns about China's Brite in trade sanction decisions
What overcapacity? China says its industries are simply more competitive
Property owners' association wants to take legal action against extended rent freeze
Swiss banking plan leaves 'relieved' UBS out of immediate firing line
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- If The Deal With Prarmount Goes Through, David Ellison Will Be T…