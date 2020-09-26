IFA Irish Farmers Association : BEEF & SHEEP UPDATE 25th SEPTEMBER

26 Sep 2020 BEEF & SHEEP UPDATE 25th SEPTEMBER Cattle

The rollout of ANC payments to 86,000 farmers commenced last week.

The payments currently issuing are an 85% advance payment and the balancing 15% will be paid out in December.

Farmers who do not currently meet the annual average stocking density of 0.15LU per forage hectare have until December 31st 2020, to do so.

Outstanding stocking evidence should be provided to the DAFM Portlaoise Office for early release of payments.

Pay runs will continue in the coming weeks ensuring payment of cleared cases are paid out ASAP.

BEEF MARKET UPDATE

Latest Beef Price Update 24th September 2020:

Steers €3.60/3.65. Heifers €3.60/3.70. Y bulls €3.50/3.80. Cows €3.00/3.50/kg. Prices unchanged.

Week 38 Slaughter Figures

14/09/2020 - 20/09/2020 Animal Numbers % of Total Kill % Change from prev. Week Steers 16,220 48% -5.2% Heifers 8, 784 26% -0.8% Young Bulls 1,310 4% +8.4% Cows 6,553 20% -5.7% Total 34,832 -3.6% Year to Date Slaughter Figures Numbers Change from 2019 TOTAL 1,260,487 +3.2%

Source: DAFM Weekly Beef Slaughter Figures

Official Irish Prices Official GB Prices Animal Euro/Kg Change from prev. week Animal GBP/Kg Change from prev. week Euro/Kg R3 Steers €3.82 0% R3 Steers £3.77 0% €4.12 R3 Heifers €3.82 -0.3% R3 Heifers £3.76 0% €4.11 Y Bulls O €3.36 0% Y Bulls O £3.41 -0.00872% €3.73 R €3.63 0% R £3.67 -0.00272% €4.01 U €3.75 0.3% U £3.75 0% €4.10 Cows O €3.08 0% Cows O £2.79 -0.02448% €3.05 R €3.31 0.6% R £2.90 -0.01695% €3.17

Source: DAFM Average Prices, AHDB Deadweight Cattle Price Report

[Link]



Source: European Commission

Live Exports:

2,871 cattle were exported in the week commencing 14/9/2020.

1,269 to EU (Except NI).

Live exports for 2020 amount to 219,387 compared to 251,173 in 2019.

SHEEP MARKET UPDATE

Latest Lamb Price Update 17th September 2020:

QA lambs €5.20/5.30. Some deals done for more. Producer groups up to €5.40. Ewes unchanged €2.60/2.85. Bargain hard, reject lower quotes.

Week 38 Slaughter Figures 14/09/2020 - 20/09/2020 Animal Numbers % Change from prev. Week % Change from same week 2019 Sheep 60,898 -1.5% +19.6% Year to Date Slaughter Figures Numbers Change from 2019 TOTAL 2,059,526 +6.6% Source: DAFM Meat Market Report, AHDB GB Deadweight Sheep Prices Official Irish Prices Official GB Prices Euro/Kg % Change from same week in 2019 GBP/Kg Euro/Kg Lamb €5.04 +25% Lamb £4.63 €5.06

Source: DAFM Meat Market Report

[Link] Source: European Commission

Live Trade: Total live exports stood at 23,749 head to the middle of September.

Select and Sell: As always, the advice is to move lambs as they become fit.

Imported Lambs: IFA actively pursuing the DAFM to publish statistics on lambs being imported into Ireland.

Recent activities: Meetings with DAFM, MII, Teagasc to discuss various aspects of the Irish Sheep Sector.