IFA Irish Farmers Association : BEEF & SHEEP UPDATE 2nd OCTOBER 2020

2020 ANC Payments
The rollout of ANC payments to 86,000 farmers commenced last week.
The payments currently issuing are an 85% advance payment and the balancing 15% will be paid out in December.
Farmers who do not currently meet the annual average stocking density of 0.15LU per forage hectare have until December 31st 2020, to do so.
Outstanding stocking evidence should be provided to the DAFM Portlaoise Office for early release of payments.
Pay runs will continue in the coming weeks ensuring payment of cleared cases are paid out ASAP.
BEEF MARKET UPDATE
Latest Beef Price Update 1st October 2020:
Steers €3.60/3.65. Heifers €3.60/3.70. Y bulls €3.50/3.80. Cows €3.00/3.50/kg. Prices unchanged.
|
Week 39 Slaughter Figures
21/09/2020 - 27/09/2020
|
Animal
|
Numbers
|
% of Total Kill
|
% Change from prev. Week
|
Steers
|
16, 293
|
48%
|
+0.5%
|
Heifers
|
9,156
|
27%
|
+4.2%
|
Young Bulls
|
1,290
|
4%
|
-1.5%
|
Cows
|
6,359
|
29%
|
-5.7%
|
Total
|
33,824
|
-3.0%
|
Year to Date Slaughter Figures
|
|
Numbers
|
Change from 2019
|
TOTAL
|
1,260,487
|
+2.9%
Source: DAFM Weekly Beef Slaughter Figures
|
Official Irish Prices
|
|
Official GB Prices
|
Animal
|
Euro/Kg
|
Change from prev. week
|
Animal
|
GBP/Kg
|
Change from prev. week
|
Euro/Kg
|
R3 Steers
|
€3.81
|
-0.3%
|
R3 Steers
|
£3.74
|
-0.00796%
|
€4.13
|
R3 Heifers
|
€3.82
|
0%
|
R3 Heifers
|
£3.74
|
-0.00532%
|
€4.15
|
Y Bulls
|
O
|
€3.45
|
+2.7%%
|
Y Bulls
|
O
|
£3.47
|
+0.0176%
|
€3.83
|
R
|
€3.63
|
0%
|
R
|
£3.62
|
-0.01362%
|
€4.00
|
U
|
€3.78
|
+0.8%
|
U
|
£3.72
|
-0.008%
|
€4.11
|
Cows
|
O
|
€3.10
|
+0.6%
|
Cows
|
O
|
£2.79
|
0%
|
€3.08
|
R
|
€3.30
|
-0.3%
|
R
|
£2.89
|
-0.00345%
|
€3.19
Source: DAFM Average Prices, AHDB Deadweight Cattle Price Report
[Link]
Source: European Commission
Live Exports:
2,871 cattle were exported in the week commencing 14/9/2020.
1,269 to EU (Except NI).
Live exports for 2020 amount to 219,387 compared to 251,173 in 2019.
SHEEP MARKET UPDATE
Latest Lamb Price Update 1st October 2020:
QA lambs €5.20/5.30. Weight up to 22kgs. Producer groups on €5.30 and better in some cases. Ewes unchanged €2.60/2.85. Bargain hard on price and weight. Trade stable.
|
Week 39 Slaughter Figures 21/09/2020 - 27/09/2020
|
Animal
|
Numbers
|
% Change from prev. Week
|
% Change from same week 2019
|
Sheep
|
60,898
|
-1.5%
|
+19.6%
|
Year to Date Slaughter Figures
|
|
Numbers
|
Change from 2019
|
TOTAL
|
2,059,526
|
+6.6%
Source: DAFM Meat Market Report, AHDB GB Deadweight Sheep Prices
|
Official Irish Prices
|
Official GB Prices
|
|
Euro/Kg
|
% Change from same week in 2019
|
|
GBP/Kg
|
Euro/Kg
|
Lamb
|
€5.04
|
+25%
|
Lamb
|
£4.63
|
€5.06
Source: DAFM Meat Market Report
[Link] Source: European Commission
Live Trade: Total live exports stood at 23,749 head to the middle of September.
Select and Sell: As always, the advice is to move lambs as they become fit.
Imported Lambs: IFA actively pursuing the DAFM to publish statistics on lambs being imported into Ireland.
Recent activities: Meetings with DAFM, MII, Teagasc to discuss various aspects of the Irish Sheep Sector.