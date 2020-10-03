IFA Irish Farmers Association : BEEF & SHEEP UPDATE 2nd OCTOBER 2020

03 Oct 2020 BEEF & SHEEP UPDATE 2nd OCTOBER 2020 Cattle

2020 ANC Payments

The rollout of ANC payments to 86,000 farmers commenced last week.

The payments currently issuing are an 85% advance payment and the balancing 15% will be paid out in December.

Farmers who do not currently meet the annual average stocking density of 0.15LU per forage hectare have until December 31st 2020, to do so.

Outstanding stocking evidence should be provided to the DAFM Portlaoise Office for early release of payments.

Pay runs will continue in the coming weeks ensuring payment of cleared cases are paid out ASAP.

BEEF MARKET UPDATE

Latest Beef Price Update 1st October 2020:

Steers €3.60/3.65. Heifers €3.60/3.70. Y bulls €3.50/3.80. Cows €3.00/3.50/kg. Prices unchanged.

Week 39 Slaughter Figures

21/09/2020 - 27/09/2020 Animal Numbers % of Total Kill % Change from prev. Week Steers 16, 293 48% +0.5% Heifers 9,156 27% +4.2% Young Bulls 1,290 4% -1.5% Cows 6,359 29% -5.7% Total 33,824 -3.0% Year to Date Slaughter Figures Numbers Change from 2019 TOTAL 1,260,487 +2.9%

Source: DAFM Weekly Beef Slaughter Figures

Official Irish Prices Official GB Prices Animal Euro/Kg Change from prev. week Animal GBP/Kg Change from prev. week Euro/Kg R3 Steers €3.81 -0.3% R3 Steers £3.74 -0.00796% €4.13 R3 Heifers €3.82 0% R3 Heifers £3.74 -0.00532% €4.15 Y Bulls O €3.45 +2.7%% Y Bulls O £3.47 +0.0176% €3.83 R €3.63 0% R £3.62 -0.01362% €4.00 U €3.78 +0.8% U £3.72 -0.008% €4.11 Cows O €3.10 +0.6% Cows O £2.79 0% €3.08 R €3.30 -0.3% R £2.89 -0.00345% €3.19

Source: DAFM Average Prices, AHDB Deadweight Cattle Price Report

[Link]

Source: European Commission

Live Exports:

2,871 cattle were exported in the week commencing 14/9/2020.

1,269 to EU (Except NI).

Live exports for 2020 amount to 219,387 compared to 251,173 in 2019.

SHEEP MARKET UPDATE

Latest Lamb Price Update 1st October 2020:

QA lambs €5.20/5.30. Weight up to 22kgs. Producer groups on €5.30 and better in some cases. Ewes unchanged €2.60/2.85. Bargain hard on price and weight. Trade stable.

Week 39 Slaughter Figures 21/09/2020 - 27/09/2020 Animal Numbers % Change from prev. Week % Change from same week 2019 Sheep 60,898 -1.5% +19.6% Year to Date Slaughter Figures Numbers Change from 2019 TOTAL 2,059,526 +6.6% Source: DAFM Meat Market Report, AHDB GB Deadweight Sheep Prices Official Irish Prices Official GB Prices Euro/Kg % Change from same week in 2019 GBP/Kg Euro/Kg Lamb €5.04 +25% Lamb £4.63 €5.06

Source: DAFM Meat Market Report

[Link] Source: European Commission

Live Trade: Total live exports stood at 23,749 head to the middle of September.

Select and Sell: As always, the advice is to move lambs as they become fit.

Imported Lambs: IFA actively pursuing the DAFM to publish statistics on lambs being imported into Ireland.

Recent activities: Meetings with DAFM, MII, Teagasc to discuss various aspects of the Irish Sheep Sector.