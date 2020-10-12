IFA Irish Farmers Association : REACTION TO POSTPONEMENT OF BEEF FORUM

12 Oct 2020 REACTION TO POSTPONEMENT OF BEEF FORUM Cattle

IFA President Tim Cullinan said IFA had a constructive meeting with the Department on Friday where we stressed the importance of farmers being in the majority on the monitoring group to oversee the grass-fed PGI. It must be farmer controlled, not factory controlled.

'We have had enough of the tail wagging the dog,' he said.

'We also emphasised the importance of a developing a suckler brand to complement the Grass-Fed PGI. This must be developed and led by farmers who can direct Bord Bia, rather than the other way around,' he said.

'We also sought that young bulls would be eligible to be included if they met the grass-fed criteria,' he said.

'We were disappointed the meeting was called off as we want to move the process onto a conclusion,' he said.