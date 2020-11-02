Log in
IFA LIVESTOCK CHAIRMAN CRITICAL OF FACTORIES CUT TO COW PRICES

11/02/2020 | 12:20pm EST

02 Nov 2020

IFA LIVESTOCK CHAIRMAN CRITICAL OF FACTORIES CUT TO COW PRICES

Cattle
, COVID-19

IFA Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden has strongly criticised factories for the level of price cuts on cow prices over the past week.

'The cuts of up 20c/kg over the past week in quoted prices is not justified in the market place. While cow prices have come under pressure in some markets, it is not of the level put forward by meat factories and must be rowed back,' he said.

Brendan Golden said market conditions are strong for in-spec cattle as the supermarket trade, which has performed strongly for beef throughout the COVID-19 restrictions, builds stocks for the lucrative Christmas trade.

Numbers of In-spec cattle are expected to tighten considerably over the coming weeks. The anticipated tighter supplies of cattle in the UK should drive positive market conditions for Irish beef in our main export market.

Prices for steers are continuing at €3.60/kg to €3.65/kg with heifers making €3.65/kg to €3.70/kg,

'Factories are anxious to secure in-spec cattle and must close the gap with the UK prices to reflect the market conditions that exist. Prices in our main export market are strong and steady at the vat inclusive equivalent of €4.45/kg for R4L steers,' he said.

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 17:19:05 UTC

