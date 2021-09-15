Log in
IFAC Calls on G20 Leaders to Focus on Sustainability Reporting and Public Sector Integrity

09/15/2021 | 10:02am EDT
Urges continued commitment to sustainability, inclusion, prosperity, and global collaboration

Sep 15, 2021 | New York, New York | English

IFAC defined two key actions for G20 leaders to focus on as COVID-19 persists: supporting the IFRS Foundation's initiative on sustainability standards, and championing public financial management. Commitment to these two actions, which build on the four priorities laid out in IFAC's 2020 G20 Call to Action, is central to building a better future.

'For society to transition out of the COVID-19 pandemic in a more sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous position than we entered it, we need a concerted effort from global policymakers and the accountancy profession,' said CEO Kevin Dancey. 'To seize these opportunities, we must act now.'

To strengthen global economies, societies, and the environment, as well as tackle challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, IFAC calls on G20 leaders to:

1. Support the IFRS Foundation Initiative on Sustainability Standards:

Achieving a more sustainable and inclusive economy with the necessary speed requires mobilizing the private sector and governments to work together. The G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors have identified the critical role of high-quality and comparable data and disclosures in mobilizing sustainable finance. The B20 Finance & Infrastructure Task Force recognizes the same. Momentum is growing around developing a global baseline of sustainability standards, with the IFRS Foundation poised to deliver. IFAC strongly supports this crucial work.

2. Champion Public Financial Management:

At the heart of public sector transparency and integrity-and prosperity for all individuals-is public financial management (PFM). A robust PFM system means that resources are appropriately allocated against public policy objectives that are in the public interest. Governments must endeavor to achieve the most with the resources they have, while minimizing loss through waste, fraud, or corruption-high quality PFM makes this happen. IFAC calls on the G20 to set an example for all jurisdictions worldwide in championing a continued focus on high-quality PFM.

Read IFAC's full 2021 G20 Call to Action here and learn more about the accountancy profession's role in enhancing corporate reporting during IFAC's 2021 EdExchange: Leading Sustainability virtual summit October 12-14.

About IFAC
IFAC is the global organization for the accountancy profession dedicated to serving the public interest by strengthening the profession and contributing to the development of strong international economies. IFAC is comprised of 180 members and associates in 135 countries and jurisdictions, representing more than 3 million accountants in public practice, education, government service, industry, and commerce.

Disclaimer

IFAC - International Federation of Accountants published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 14:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
