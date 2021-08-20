IFAC Comment Letter on the OECD's Draft Revisions to the Anti-Bribery Recommendation

IFAC

Aug 18, 2021 | Comment Letters

English

IFAC welcomes the opportunity to comment on the OECD's draft revisions to the Recommendation for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions (Anti-Bribery Recommendation). IFAC supports the Anti-Bribery Recommendation and the OECD's efforts to ensure that it is as effective as possible. IFAC looks forward to supporting the revised Anti-Bribery recommendation when finalized. With this in mind, we provide the following comments on the draft text, with particular reference to Section XXIII. Accounting Requirements, External Audit, and Internal Controls, Ethics and Compliance.