IFAC and ICAEW Release First Installment of Six-Part Anti-Money Laundering Educational Series

09/23/2020 | 07:55am EDT

Segment Provides Introduction to Anti-Money Laundering (AML) for Professional Accountants

Together with The ICAEW, The International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) today released the first installment in its Anti-Money Laundering: The Basics educational series: Installment 1: Introduction to Anti-Money Laundering for Professional Accountants.

The publication is part of a 6-month short series helping professional accountants enhance their understanding of how money laundering works, the risks they face, and what they can do to mitigate these risks and make a positive contribution to the public interest. The series, with its focus on accessibility and ease of use, will be a resource for Small and Medium Practices (SMPs,) and accountants less familiar with AML, while also providing guidance for those looking for a quick refresher or reference.

'Money Laundering is the oxygen of criminal activity,' said Scott Hanson, Principle, Public Policy & Regulation at IFAC. 'Fighting money laundering, a key priority of IFAC, allows millions of professional accountants worldwide to make a real difference for the public good every day.'

Sophie Wales, Director, Technical Strategy, Tax, Ethics and Law Group, at ICAEW, said: 'We are pleased to launch this new educational series with IFAC, which we hope will help chartered accountants improve their understanding of money laundering. Accountants are the gatekeepers to the financial system and play a crucial role in identifying the red flags when it comes to economic crime, so it's vital we do what we can to ensure criminals can't find someone else to clean their dirty money.'

Anti-Money Laundering: The Basics will be featured on both the IFAC and ICAEW websites and available for download for free. To be globally relevant, the series uses the risk-based approach of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) - the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog -- as a starting point.

The series is the latest in IFAC's ongoing commitment to promote AML in the public interest, following the organization's Point of View on fighting corruption and money laundering -- and its recently released joint report with CPA Canada on Beneficial Ownership Transparency.

For more information about IFAC, visit www.ifac.org.

For more information about ICAEW, visit https://www.icaew.com/.

Disclaimer

IFAC - International Federation of Accountants published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 11:54:01 UTC
