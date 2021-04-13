IFALPA Calls on Albania to Adhere to International Regulations and Free Three Air Traffic Controllers

The International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations (IFALPA) is extremely concerned with the latest developments of the situation involving Air Traffic Controllers in Albania.

The International Convention on Civil Aviation prohibits an air traffic controller from exercising the privileges of their licences and related ratings at any time when they are aware of any decrease in their medical fitness which might render them unable to safely and correctly perform these privileges. It is considered unsafe to have a person perform air traffic control that is physically or mentally impaired in any way, or unqualified and untrained for the position.

The Federation is disappointed to see that three Air Traffic Controllers are still detained in custody after exercising their obligation to ensure they were medically fit to perform their duties. Air traffic control is a safety critical task where the responsibilities of an Air Traffic Controller demand that they can perform their function undistracted. This situation undoubtedly causes considerable distraction and anxiety for their remaining colleagues.

The Federation is also concerned with reports that Controllers from other States have been brought in to perform the duties of ATC in Albania and questions if these controllers have received the necessary training and local rating before controlling traffic operating into and through Albania.

IFALPA calls upon the Albanian authorities to demonstrate and fulfil the obligation as expected under the Treaties, Conventions, Constitution, and associated obligations they have signed up for and resume negotiations with the Controllers to restore a workable relationship to resolve the situation. The release of the detained controllers would be a commendable gesture to help alleviate the situation.

