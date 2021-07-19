Log in
IFC Appoints Carlos Katsuya as Senior Manager for Angola, Botswana, Mozambique and Zambia

07/19/2021 | 04:17am EDT
Luanda, Angola, July 19, 2021-IFC has appointed Carlos A.T. Katsuya as its new Senior Manager for Angola, Botswana, Mozambique and Zambia. In this role, he will lead IFC's work across the four countries to strengthen the private sector, create jobs and opportunities, and help businesses and economies recover from the effects of COVID-19.

IFC's focus in Angola, Botswana, Mozambique and Zambia includes supporting country partners to diversify their economies by promoting sustainable growth, bridging the infrastructure and connectivity gaps, promoting digital inclusion and solutions, and boosting agricultural productivity.

Katsuya will be based in Luanda, Angola.

'The private sector is more critical than ever and can play an important role supporting countries' recovery from COVID-19. I look forward to collaborating with our public and private sector partners across Angola, Botswana, Mozambique and Zambia to drive inclusive growth that will empower small businesses and entrepreneurs, generate more opportunities for young people, support a greener and more resilient recovery, and advance gender equality,' said Carlos A.T. Katsuya.

Katsuya, a Brazilian and Portuguese national, joined IFC in 2003 and has worked in Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East and North Africa. Most recently, Katsuya was the Chief Investment Officer in the Infrastructure Department in Asia based in Singapore, where he led IFC's investments in the Telecommunications sector and established IFC among the most prominent players in the sector across the region. He has also previously served as the Portfolio Manager for Infrastructure in Latin America and was the Special Assistant to IFC's Vice President of Finance and Treasurer.

Before joining IFC, Katsuya was a Senior Vice President at ABN AMRO Bank in Brazil. He holds an MBA from INSEAD and a bachelor's degree in Public Administration from the Fundação Getúlio Vargas in Brazil.

'Carlos brings invaluable experience to his new role that will help IFC to continue supporting our partners recover more resiliently from the current health and economic crisis while leveraging important trends such as growing demand for digital solutions and digital connectivity,' said Kevin Njiraini, IFC's Regional Director for Southern Africa and Nigeria.

Katsuya succeeds Hector Gomez Ang, who is assuming a new role as IFC's Regional Director in South Asia.

About IFC

IFC-a member of the World Bank Group-is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2020, we invested $22 billion in private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity. For more information, visit www.ifc.org.

Stay Connected

www.facebook.com/IFCwbg

www.twitter.com/IFC_org

www.youtube.com/IFCvideocasts

www.ifc.org/SocialMediaIndex

www.instagram.comifc_org

Disclaimer

IFC - International Finance Corporation published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 08:16:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS