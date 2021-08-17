Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IFC Supports Access to High-Quality Medical Diagnostics in Ghana

08/17/2021 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Accra, Ghana, August 17, 2021-A partnership between IFC and South African radiology specialist Bergman, Ross and Partners Incorporated (BRP) announced today will help increase access to world-class medical diagnostic services, including for COVID-19, tuberculosis, and other respiratory illnesses, for thousands of Ghanaians.

Under the partnership, IFC will invest roughly $3 million in Quest Medical Imaging (QMI) Ghana, which is majority owned by BRP. The financing will help QMI build new medical diagnostic facilities in Accra to complement an existing facility in the city that provides ultrasound, fluoroscopy, digital X-ray, 3D mammography, computed tomography (CT), and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

These technologies help referring clinicians with accurate diagnosis so they can appropriately treat diseases.

The new facilities, expected to be operational by the end of 2022, will help QMI serve in excess of 5,000 patients monthly, up from the 3,000 it serves today. Expanding access to diagnostic services is crucial in Ghana, which has a population of 30 million people, but fewer than two dozen CT scanners. The partnership announced today will increase the number of scanners and other diagnostic equipment in the country.

Jack Bergman, BRP's founder and managing partner, said, 'We have seen a 50 percent surge in demand for our services in Ghana since the beginning of the pandemic and we have responded by expanding our operations to seven days a week. With IFC's support, the new facilities will help us meet the needs of our patients for world-class medical diagnostic imaging and analysis.'

Ronke Ogunsulire, IFC's Country Manager for Ghana, said, 'As we deal with the present emergency, IFC is also thinking beyond the pandemic. IFC's investment in the expansion of QMI increases Ghana's domestic capacity for diagnostic services and strengthens the resilience of Ghana's health system to deal with future stress.'

BRP's digital systems enable its radiologists to import images from distant locations for analysis, something expected to allow QMI to expand outside Accra and into other parts of Ghana. BRP is also training Ghanaian technicians to undertake world-class medical diagnostics.

IFC's investment in QMI falls under IFC's Global Health Platform, which mobilizes private investment to close the massive healthcare supply gaps created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This investment will be IFC's third in healthcare in Ghana since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The combined value of those investments is more than $10 million. Over the last decade, IFC has provided over $4 billion in financing and advisory services to Ghanaian companies in sectors such as agribusiness, education, energy, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, retail, tourism, and transport.

About Bergman, Ross and Partners Inc. and Quest Medical Imaging Limited Ghana

Established in 1995 as a small radiology practice in Cape Town by Jack Bergman, Bergman, Ross and Partners Incorporated (BRP) is now a group of 20 radiology diagnostic centers across South Africa, where the company is headquartered, and Ghana, serving more than 15,000 patients a month. BRP's operations in Ghana are carried out under a separate entity, Quest Medical Imaging Limited (QMI Ghana). Both BRP and QMI Ghana provide a full range of diagnostic services, including ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging, CT digital X-rays, fluoroscopy, and mammography. Across its South Africa and Ghana centers, BRP has treated over 2,600 COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began.

About IFC

IFC-a member of the World Bank Group-is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2020, we invested $22 billion in private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity. For more information, visit www.ifc.org.


Stay Connected
www.facebook.com/IFCwbg
www.twitter.com/IFC_org
www.youtube.com/IFCvideocasts
www.ifc.org/SocialMediaIndex
www.instagram.comifc_org

www.instagram.comifc_org

Disclaimer

IFC - International Finance Corporation published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 10:12:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:31aUNDER ARMOUR : appoints Yum! CEO to board
AQ
06:31aTROAX : Interim Report January - June 2021
AQ
06:31aVIAVI : Equips Picocom to Validate O-RAN Small Cell Base Stations
PR
06:31aHAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY : To Participate In 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference
PR
06:31aSTANLEY BLACK & DECKER : To Acquire Remaining 80 Percent Stake In MTD Holdings For $1.6 Billion, Creating Global Leader In Outdoor Products
PR
06:31aELEMENT5 : raises $15 million Series A to help post-acute care spend less time on administrative work
PR
06:31aVIEWRAY : UCLA Health Treats its 1,000th Patient Using MRIdian® MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy
PR
06:31aELI LILLY AND : Lilly Announces Leadership Changes and Formation of Neuroscience and Immunology Business Units
PR
06:31aDIGINEX : EQONEX Group announces the launch of EQONEX Lending and the execution of its first institutional crypto loan
PR
06:31aEATON : Adds Concentric Pneumatic Clutch Actuators for Detroit Diesel DT12®, Volvo I-Shift, and Mack mDRIVE™ Transmissions to Expand Aftermarket Portfolio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DECENTRALISED FINANCE: Latest front in crypto's hacking problem
2China steps up tech scrutiny with rules over unfair competition, critical data
3JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : Takeaway.com posts operating loss of $224 mln, sees improvement in second half
4EURO STOXX 50 : European stocks hit one-week low on virus worries
5FORTUM OYJ : FORTUM'S 2021 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT: Strengthening the balance sheet and accelerating decarb..

HOT NEWS