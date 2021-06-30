Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IFC grants $40 million to Davivienda Costa Rica to mitigate impact of COVID-19 in the private sector

06/30/2021 | 12:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Through its innovative products and constant digital transformation, Davivienda provides easy, secure and efficient solutions to families, businesses and the countries in which it operates, through its digital channels, mobile applications and a network of 675 offices and 2,700 ATMs.

Stay connected:
www.ifc.org/lac
www.twitter.com/IFC_LAC
www.linkedin.com/ company/ifc-latin-america-and-the-caribbean
www.facebook.com/IFCwbg
www.instagram.com/ifc_org/
www.youtube.com/IFCvideocasts
www.twitter.com/IFC_org

www.ifc.org/SocialMediaIndex

Disclaimer

IFC - International Finance Corporation published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 16:47:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:53pNATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12:52pChina's Didi valued at $80 billion in mega U.S. IPO as shares soar
RE
12:52pPROCTER & GAMBLE  : P&G Accelerates Commitment to #ChooseEqual at the UN-Convened Generation Equality Forum
BU
12:51pTENCENT  : China's Didi valued at $80 bln in mega U.S. IPO as shares soar
RE
12:51pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Quarter 3.70% Higher at 4064.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:50pTHE LATEST : Putin to Russians: Get vaccinated amid surge
AQ
12:50pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Quarter 5.70% Higher at 3512.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:50pDAX Ends the Quarter 3.48% Higher at 15531.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:50pFTSE 100 Index Ends the Quarter 4.82% Higher at 7037.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:50pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Quarter 5.41% Higher at 452.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global shares fall on pandemic fears ahead of jobs report
2Berkshire's Munger says China right to clip Ma's wings
3TODAY ON WALL STREET: The start of a new phase
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : Exclusive-Scandal-hit Credit Suisse considers creating single private..
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Apple, FedEx, Intellia Therapeutics, Reckitt Benckiser, XPO Logistics...

HOT NEWS