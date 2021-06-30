IFC grants $40 million to Davivienda Costa Rica to mitigate impact of COVID-19 in the private sector

Through its innovative products and constant digital transformation, Davivienda provides easy, secure and efficient solutions to families, businesses and the countries in which it operates, through its digital channels, mobile applications and a network of 675 offices and 2,700 ATMs.

www.ifc.org/lac

www.twitter.com/IFC_LAC

www.linkedin.com/ company/ifc-latin-america-and-the-caribbean

www.facebook.com/IFCwbg

www.instagram.com/ifc_org/

www.youtube.com/IFCvideocasts

www.twitter.com/IFC_org

www.ifc.org/SocialMediaIndex

