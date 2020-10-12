IFM Investors : Targets Net Zero by 2050

IFM Investors has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions across its asset classes targeting net zero by 2050, following a landmark decision by the pension fund-owned fund manager.

The commitment aligns with the goals of the Paris Agreement to limit global temperature rises and is an extension of action already being taken at IFM’s infrastructure assets to reduce emissions through investment in renewable energy and other carbon reduction initiatives.

IFM Investors has established a multi-disciplinary taskforce to support the commitment, spearheaded by its investment team. It will establish clear frameworks and policies to guide and support sustainable decision-making processes that are designed to mitigate climate change risk exposure and help meet the net zero by 2050 target.

The taskforce will consider the following:

Establishing emission reduction commitments

Developing policies for net-zero transition plans for new and existing unlisted assets

Enhancing investment decision-making and governance frameworks when considering climate change risks and alignment with emission reduction objectives

Identifying investment opportunities in decarbonisation and climate-resilient assets, and ensuring that IFM continues to develop capabilities to capture these opportunities

The evolution of technologies and better understanding likely transition pathways, especially in the energy mix

IFM Investors Chief Executive David Neal said today that the firm was committed to reducing the carbon impact of its investments.

“This is a natural step and an important one if IFM is to continue delivering on its purpose to protect and grow the long-term retirement savings of working people.”

“The investment horizon of IFM and our investors is often measured in decades, not years, and it’s vital that we actively manage the risks posed by climate change.”

“The actions we take will help ensure we continue to deliver long-term risk-adjusted returns for our investors and their members and beneficiaries.”

IFM is already implementing strategies to reduce carbon emissions across its infrastructure portfolio companies, including:

Putting in place targets at Australian assets to reduce emissions by 200,000 tonnes by 2030, and developing targets for global assets

Investing in renewable energy projects to help power assets: at Buckeye Partners, active development is underway at sites across more than 700 acres of Buckeye’s idle land. Once completed these projects will have in excess of 150MW of solar generation capacity, which is equivalent to around 45% of Buckeye’s electricity consumption

Establishing Nala Renewables – a joint venture with Trafigura – which will invest in solar, wind and power storage projects worldwide with a target of 2 GW of projects within five years

As part of this commitment, IFM Investors itself will become a net zero organisation.

About IFM Investors:

IFM Investors is an investor-owned global fund manager with A$159 billion under management as of 30 June 2020. Established more than 20 years ago and owned by 27 major pension funds, IFM Investors’ interests are deeply aligned with those of its investors. Investment teams in Europe, North America, Australia and Asia manage institutional strategies across infrastructure (equity and debt), debt investments, listed equities and private capital. IFM Investors is committed to the United Nations supported Principles for Responsible Investment and has been a signatory since 2008. IFM Investors has offices in nine locations; Melbourne, Sydney, New York, London, Berlin, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Zurich. For more information please visit www.ifminvestors.com

