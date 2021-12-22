IFSI Names New Field Crops General Manager

On December 20, Illinois Foundation Seeds, Inc. (IFSI) announced Brian Coombs accepted the General Manager position for its Field Crops Business Unit. Prior to joining ISFI, Coombs was the Strategic Account Lead for one of Bayer Crop Science's Strategic Retail Partners.

Coombs holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology/Chemistry from the University of Missouri and a master's degree in Business Administration from Maryville University.

Coombs' first day will be December 31.