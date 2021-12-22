Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
if ($_GET["debug"]==1) echo "09:46:01
"?>
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IFSI Names New Field Crops General Manager

12/22/2021 | 09:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On December 20, Illinois Foundation Seeds, Inc. (IFSI) announced Brian Coombs accepted the General Manager position for its Field Crops Business Unit. Prior to joining ISFI, Coombs was the Strategic Account Lead for one of Bayer Crop Science's Strategic Retail Partners.

Coombs holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology/Chemistry from the University of Missouri and a master's degree in Business Administration from Maryville University.

Coombs' first day will be December 31.

Disclaimer

ASTA - American Seed Trade Association published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 14:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:55aCredit Suisse sacks staff after review into Greensill funds collapse
RE
09:54aU.S. third-quarter economic growth raised; COVID-19 disruptions loom
RE
09:53aCreating Accurate Project Proposals for Construction Business is Crucial According to Matt Mong of Adeaca
AQ
09:53aBarcode Reader in Robotic AGVs by Balyo USA Discussed in New Video
AQ
09:52aU.S. consumer bureau orders fintech firm LendUp to halt new loans, pay penalty
RE
09:52aKarelian Diamond Resources Plc - Result of AGM
PR
09:52aIntetics at CES 2022, the most Influential Tech Event Globally, in Las Vegas
GL
09:52aIntetics at CES 2022, the most Influential Tech Event Globally, in Las Vegas
GL
09:51aGeoJunxion announces it has received a non-solicited bid on its' shares
AQ
09:51aPhilips's CavaClear Device Cleared in US by FDA
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Caterpillar, Cineworld, JD Sports, Microsoft, ..
2KNM Berhad : OTHERS Default in Payment by KNM Group Berhad pursuant to ..
3Amazon among key tech firms to drop CES plans on COVID-19 concern
4China regulator suspends cyber security deal with Alibaba Cloud
5Dye & Durham Announces Agreement to Acquire Link Group in Transformativ..

HOT NEWS