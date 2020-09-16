IG Design Group Americas, Inc. : Announces Launch of New NIQUEA.D® Premium Greeting Card Collection

IG Design Group Americas, Inc. (“Design Group Americas”) announced today the launch of its new NIQUEA.D® greeting card collection by Dominique Schurman.

Imagine a world of simple pleasures. A world with a natural pace and rhythm in which to marvel at the starry sky, to daydream on the sandy shore and to breathe pure mountain air. This is the world of NIQUEA.D. A world where moments, relationships and gestures of kindness are noteworthy, remarkable and magnificent.

With the launch of the NIQUEA.D greeting card collection, founder Dominique Schurman, formerly of Schurman Fine Papers, is charting a future shaped by modern, relevant and elegant design. “In partnership with Design Group Americas, my new NIQUEA.D brand collection is like nothing else in the market. It is aspirational yet authentic... and is designed to capture the imagination of those who gather enrichment through treasured relationships,” said Ms. Schurman.

The perfect card given at the right time is a priceless gift and can become a moment to be cherished for years to come. With featured artists and designers from around the world, the brand is a synthesis of curated looks that are elegant, beautiful, simple, worldly, and also funny, quirky and unexpected. “This new collection reflects the culmination of Dominique's work, and her experience designing greeting cards and personal expression products that are unique, differentiated and extraordinary. The collection is truly special, and the brand will fill a void in the market for today’s discerning consumer,” said Gideon Schlessinger, CEO of Design Group Americas.

Dominique Schurman

With a business sense built on her background in English literature and her love of the written word, along with a fierce entrepreneurial spirit, Dominique joined her family company, Schurman Fine Papers, in 1982. Over the years, through focused efforts on retail, franchising, wholesale and e-commerce, Dominique helped to grow the business into an international enterprise and helped to develop the PAPYRUS® brand into a household name, with the business eventually selling the brand to American Greetings in 2009. During this time, Dominique also created new brands, such as PAPER DESTINYTM, XOXO DOMINIQUETM and NIQUEA.D, her signature brand.

Learn more about NIQUEA.D at https://somethingdelightful.com/niquea-d/.

Design Group Americas

Design is at the heart of everything we do. Our teams are leaders of trend, product & retail knowledge, which is reflected in our diverse design capabilities across our three focused areas of business, Seasonal (Holiday and All Occasion Gift Bags, Gift Wrap, Tags, Tissue Paper, Bows, Ribbon, Gift Card Holders, Greeting Cards, Decorations, Table Décor and Party Décor, Seasonal Decor, Easter Dye Kits, Valentine Exchange Cards and Classroom Décor Supplies), Craft and Creative Play Products (Sewing Patterns, Ribbon, Trim, Tapes, Buttons, Notions, Appliques, Knitting and Crochet Needles, Embroidery, Cross Stitch Kits, Fusible Beads, Kids Construction Toys, Building Blocks, Board Games, Outdoor Games, STEM Games, Bubble Toys and Dough Toys) and Gift And Stationery Products (Licensed, Seasonal and All Occasion Calendars and Dated Goods, Journals, Notebooks, Photo Albums, Stationery, Home Office Products, Paper Tableware, Drinkware, Wedding and Baby Memory Books and Gift Accessories). We specialize in the ability to create custom products and programs for all our categories and retail channels. Within both our domestic manufacturing and our global sourcing, we engage all levels of the organization to ensure a sustainable business model in support of our environment and we are highly committed to maintaining diversity in the company leadership and workforce. With leadership positions in Gift Wrap, Ribbon, Bows, Gift Card Holders, Calendars, Sewing Patterns, Buttons, and Fusible Bead Kits and our broad portfolio of national, category and house brands, we are the partner of choice for America’s top retailers. With a history spanning back more than 100 years, Design Group Americas has continued to grow both organically and through strategic acquisitions with a focus on driving profitable growth through exceptional customer service, industry-leading innovation, and great value.

Learn more about Design Group Americas at https://igdesigngroup-americas.com.

