Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

IGC TRIMS FORECAST FOR 2022/23 WORLD CORN CROP BY 2 MLN TONNES T…

10/20/2022 | 08:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IGC TRIMS FORECAST FOR 2022/23 WORLD CORN CROP BY 2 MLN TONNES TO 1.166 BLN TONNES


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.40% 678.25 End-of-day quote.14.79%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.41% 562.2291 Real-time Quote.15.21%
Latest news "Economy"
08:52aUK Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns
DJ
08:51aPhiladelphia Fed finds factory activity pulled back in October
RE
08:50aUk fiscal statement will still be delivered on oct. 31 - bbc…
RE
08:50aFinance minister Hunt will not stand in UK leadership contest - local media
RE
08:50aPolice fire tear gas at marchers on anniversary of Lagos shootings
RE
08:50aTOP NEWS: Liz Truss resigns as UK PM; leadership contest within week
AI
08:48aLong-dated gilts continue decline since pm truss announced resig…
RE
08:47aFinland's Orion sending critical drugs to Russia, but future there uncertain
RE
08:46aSterling rallies as Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns
RE
08:45aUK PM Liz Truss resigns
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla Inc - CEO Elon Musk Says Looking Forward To Record-Breaking Q4 - ..
2America's new nuclear power industry has a Russian problem
3Hermes eyes big price rises, says no sign of slowdown
4Information provider Relx says revenue up 9% in year to date
5Nel ASA: Third quarter 2022 financial results

HOT NEWS