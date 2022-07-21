IGC trims forecast for 2022/23 world corn crop by 1 mln tonnes

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council
(IGC) on Thursday trimmed its forecast for 2022/23 global corn
output, largely driven by drought stress in the European Union.
In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body reduced
its 2022/23 world corn (maize) crop outlook by 1 million tonnes
to 1.189 billion tonnes, well below the previous season's 1.220
billion tonnes.
The IGC's forecast for wheat production in the 2022/23
season was also raised slightly, by 1 million tonnes to 770
million tonnes.
