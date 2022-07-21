Log in
IGC trims forecast for 2022/23 world corn crop by 1 mln tonnes

07/21/2022 | 08:36am EDT
LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday trimmed its forecast for 2022/23 global corn output, largely driven by drought stress in the European Union.

In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body reduced its 2022/23 world corn (maize) crop outlook by 1 million tonnes to 1.189 billion tonnes, well below the previous season's 1.220 billion tonnes.

The IGC's forecast for wheat production in the 2022/23 season was also raised slightly, by 1 million tonnes to 770 million tonnes. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman )


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -22.26% 604.25 End-of-day quote.1.85%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -2.41% 477.1929 Real-time Quote.3.20%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -31.40% 794 End-of-day quote.3.02%
HOT NEWS