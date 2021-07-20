IGN :'s Summer of Gaming Reaches 141+ Million Viewers

Last year, many media outlets and influencers rallied to fill the void left by the first cancellation of the annual E3 Expo since its inception in 1995. Despite a pandemic locking people down in their homes across the globe, there were still video games to show off and reveal, and developers who didn’t want to miss out on their chance to communicate directly with the fans. With that in mind, IGN produced a very successful multi-day reveal event with Summer of Gaming, bringing a familiar mix of game reveals, developer showcases, and in-depth developer interviews in a less familiar, all-digital format. Based on the huge success, Summer of Gaming returned in 2021– with some major new additions.

IGN’s 2021 Summer of Gaming was the Presenting Media Partner of the ESA for E3 2021 with showcases from top gaming companies including Microsoft, Nintendo, Capcom, Square Enix and more. IGN also partnered with Geoff Keighley’s 2nd Annual Summer Games Fest which aired on June 10, followed by IGN Expo with exclusive announcements, game reveals, and gameplay reveals on June 11.

Over 141 million viewers tuned into IGN’s Summer of Gaming content on IGN’s platforms from June 10-23rd, with more than 1.5 billion impressions on YouTube and 588 million impressions on social media.

IGN’s digital events season continues with more showcases, more game reveals, and more exclusive content throughout July and August – with comprehensive coverage of EA Play, Comic-Con @ Home, plus our IGN Premiere slate of entertainment exclusives from some of the biggest entertainment and streaming partners. IGN is excited to be partnering with gamescom again this year as the official English-language media partner, kicking off on August 25.

IGN’s Summer of Gaming 2021 is sponsored by Duracell, Metro by T-Mobile, and USAA.

About IGN

IGN Entertainment is one of the leading Internet media companies focused on video games and entertainment. IGN reaches more than 288 million monthly users around the world, and is followed by more than 51MM social and YouTube followers. With an extremely engaged audience, watching over 566MM minutes of content monthly. IGN also publishes daily content on 34 platforms including TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat Discover. Established in 1996, IGN is headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Sydney and London. IGN content is localized in 25 languages and 112 countries and hosted on websites and native applications on mobile, connected TV, and Xbox and PlayStation platforms. For more information, visit IGN.com and follow @IGN on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720006257/en/