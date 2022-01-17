IH&SMEFD Circular Letter No. 01 of 2022 - Kamyab Pakistan Program (KPP)

The Presidents/CEOs,

All Banks/DFIs/MFBs

Dear Sir/Madam,



Kamyab Pakistan Program (KPP)





Please refer to IH&SMEFD Circular No. 11 dated October 04, 2021 on the captioned subject.



2. In this regard, please find attached herewith the mechanism for payment of mark-up subsidy and credit loss subsidy to commercial banks working as Wholesale Lenders (WLs) and Microfinance Providers/Housing Finance Companies working as Executing Agents (EAs) under Kamyab Pakistan Program (KPP). WLs are advised to submit their own claims and also the claims of their respective EAs to Program Management Unit (PMU) of Finance Division, Government of Pakistan within 15 working days after the end of respective quarter. PMU shall recommend the claims of WLs/EAs for payment to Development Finance Support Department, SBP BSC, Karachi, as per instructions contained in the attached payment mechanism.

3. Other instructions on the subject shall remain unchanged. Please ensure meticulous compliance of the instructions.



Encl: Payment Mechanism of KPP