IH&SMEFD Circular No. 02 of 2022 - Mandatory Targets for Housing and Construction Finance

01/21/2022 | 08:33am EST
Please refer to IH&SMEFD Circular No. 10 dated July 15, 2020 on the captioned subject.

2. With a view to further promote housing and construction finance, banks are advised to increase their financing for housing and construction of buildings (Residential and Non-Residential) to at least 7 percent of their respective domestic private sector advances by December, 2022.

3. All other instructions on the subject shall remain unchanged.

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 13:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
