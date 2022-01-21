IH&SMEFD Circular No. 02 of 2022 - Mandatory Targets for Housing and Construction Finance

Please refer to IH&SMEFD Circular No. 10 dated July 15, 2020 on the captioned subject.

2. With a view to further promote housing and construction finance, banks are advised to increase their financing for housing and construction of buildings (Residential and Non-Residential) to at least 7 percent of their respective domestic private sector advances by December, 2022.

3. All other instructions on the subject shall remain unchanged.