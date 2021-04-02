|
IH&SMEFD Circular No. 05 of 2021 - Procurement of Wheat by the Private Sector - 2021
IH&SMEFD Circular No. 05 of 2021
April 02, 2021
|The
Presidents/Chief Executives
All Banks
Dear Sir/Madam,
Procurement of Wheat by the Private Sector - 2021
Please
refer to IH&SMEFD Circular No.02 dated 19-03-2021 on the
captioned subject.
In
view of the requests and feedback received from the stakeholders, SBP
has decided to amend the instructions issued for financing for wheat
procurement by the private sector as under;
I. For private sector participation in the wheat procurement season 2021,
banks are required to strictly fulfill the following minimum conditions for
extending financing to eligible borrowers (licensed and functional flour mills
duly evidenced by some documentation or licensed wheat traders registered
with concerned authority/department);
Fresh
financing for procurement of wheat shall start from
commencement of wheat procurement season 2021 in respective
provinces. Banks will provide financing to eligible borrowers for the
procurement of indigenous wheat for the harvest season of 2021
(April 01-June 30, 2021). The financing facility would be extended to
the eligible borrowers for procurement of indigenous and imported
wheat from July 01, 2021 subject to other conditions mentioned in
this circular.
Banks
may provide financing facility to functional flour mills for
purchase of indigenous wheat from their authorized representative
and respective Food Department against supply of wheat by them.
Quantum of such loan shall not be more than the value of wheat to be
supplied by the respective Food Department or actual purchase from
wheat traders, commensurate to the milling capacity of each mill.
Banks will also monitor that existing stock of wheat purchased by the
concerned functional flour mill, has been grinded and that the
by-products of wheat (financed against bank loan) have also been
released to the market gradually to repay the loans so obtained.
Banks
will ensure that the subject financing will be used only for
intended purposes. However, there is no restriction on banks for
extending financing to flour mills for purpose other than procurement
of wheat. Banks may provide financing to flour mills for general
requirements like overhead expenses, however, banks will ensure that
such financing is not used for procurement of wheat or to acquire
wheat stocks/by-products of wheat.
Financing
to private sector for procurement of wheat shall be
provided against pledge of fresh wheat stock only and hypothecation
/ charge of moveable or immovable property would not be acceptable
as collateral for such financing. Moreover, banks will ensure that no
revaluation of the pledged stock is considered for release of any
differential financing amount to the borrowers against stock of wheat
already pledged with the banks.
Banks
are also allowed to provide financing facilities for wheat
procurement by the seed processing plants duly evidenced by the
testing certificates issued by the Federal Seed Certification and
Registration Department, in line with their lending policies and the
capacity/production plans of the seed processing plants ensuring that
such stock of wheat will be used for processing purposes.
These
loans will be fully settled on or before 31st March 2022,
positively.
In
order to curb the possibility of hoarding, banks shall:
require
client(s) to disclose their storage location and
verify the same.
strictly
monitor the wheat stock held by the client vide
periodical and random inspections of wheat pledged
with the bank as well as the gradual release of wheat
stock to generate cash for the purpose of repayment of
bank loan. SBP may acquire stock reports from banks
to verify their authenticity/genuineness as and when
desired.
be
under obligation to immediately recall the advances
allowed to the private sector in case of hoarding of
wheat.
ensure
that no financing is allowed to client for
retirement of loans availed from other banks.
ensure
that their clients are in strict compliance with
the guidelines of respective government
(Federal/Provincial) for release of wheat stock and are
not involved in any other activity which may cause
speculation of wheat/flour price in market.
The
lending shall be in compliance with applicable laws, Prudential
Regulations and other instructions of SBP issued from time to time.
II. Banks will submit a monthly statement in respect of financing to private
sector for wheat procurement to this department as per attached format
(Annexure-A) within ten working days from the close of the relevant month.
III. Any violation of the above instructions will attract administrative
and/or
penal action under the provisions of BCO, 1962 and other relevant laws.
This
circular shall supersede instructions contained in SBP, IH & SMEFD
Circular No. 2 of 2021.
Encl: Annexure-A
|Sincerely
yours,
Sd/-
(Dr. Mian Farooq Haq)
Director
Disclaimer
State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 20:25:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|