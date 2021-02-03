IHRDC : Wins Gold in Prestigious AVA Digital Awards Competition

New IPIMS Training Video on Seismic Processing Singled Out for Excellence

IHRDC, a leader in training and competency development for the worldwide oil and gas industry for more than 50 years, announced today that the company has been named the recipient of a prestigious Gold Award from the annual AVA Digital Awards. This international competition recognizes excellence demonstrated by those creative professionals responsible for the planning, concept and design of digital communications.

The award is for IHRDC’s Unconformities and Tectonic History video, part of the Background Learning topic, Basic Seismic Processing, contained in the updated IPIMS e-Learning course. The work was created by IHRDC’s Innovation and Development Group, consisting of the staff’s instructional designer, geophysics discipline manager and video graphics team. They skillfully created a fascinating animated story to illustrate the complicated tectonic history of a target area to provide insights about the structure and timing of hydrocarbon migration.

The leading e-Learning solution for building competencies in Upstream Petroleum Technology, IPIMS is a relational database of oil and gas learning assets – text, colorful graphics, award-winning video and challenging assessments -- that are structured into individual training events. This one-of-a-kind library now includes more than 1,054 courses in over 200 E&P topics, from beginning to advanced levels of content.

“High-quality videos are a key component of our IPIMS e-Learning courses,” said Timothy Donohue, IHRDC’s VP of e-Learning and Knowledge Solutions, “so it was welcome news when the AVA Digital Awards announced that our recent production had won Gold in the long-form training category. It reinforces our training methodology, and it’s a bonus for our customers.”

In 2015 IHRDC committed to a major long-term investment of resources to thoroughly renew IPIMS content in all four of its major disciplines: Petroleum Geology, Petroleum Geophysics, Petroleum Engineering and Formation Evaluation. Since then, the company has completely updated 44 of 143 IPIMS Background Learning Topics with current technological content including new video and animations. Basic Seismic Processing is one such Topic that includes the Unconformities and Tectonic History video, and the AVA Digital Gold award helps validate IHRDC’s commitment to enhanced learning and building performance competencies in the oil and gas industry.

More than 60 leading oil and gas companies now license IPIMS worldwide, and each company uses the system in a different way. Whether you need to train 5,000 people in one topic area or 50 people in 20 topic areas, IPIMS can meet the unique learning and development needs of your company in E&P technology and practice.

To view the award-winning video, click here: https://videos.ihrdc.com/no-auth/eLS/ihrdc_ava_award_2020.mp4

You can get more information on the new IPIMS here: https://ihrdc.com/IPIMS/

About IHRDC:

International Human Resources Development Corporation (www.ihrdc.com ) has been a global leader in training and competency management for the oil and gas industry for more than 50 years, offering the best Instructional Programs, e- Learning and Knowledge Solutions, and Competency Management products and services available to the industry today. The company is headquartered in Boston, USA with offices in Houston, London, Amsterdam, Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, and Lagos.

IHRDC is the proud recipient of the "Petroleum Industry Training Provider of the Year Award" from the Getenergy organization for 2010, 2011, and 2012, the 2011 Platinum and 2018, 2020 Gold AVA Awards, 18 Telly Awards, and the 2003 Corporate Award for Excellence in Distance Learning Programming.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005973/en/