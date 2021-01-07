Log in
IHS Towers Acquires the 1,000-site Skysites Business in Brazil

01/07/2021 | 06:02am EST
IHS Holding Limited (“IHS Towers”), one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure in the world by tower count, has completed the acquisition of Skysites Holdings S.A. (“Skysites”), the specialist provider of small cells and urban telecommunications infrastructure in Brazil.

Skysites’ operations, which comprise approximately 1,000 sites, along with exclusive access to tens of thousands of premium real estate locations in urban settings, will be fully integrated into IHS Towers’ Brazilian operations over the coming months.

The acquisition, which is the second IHS Towers transaction in 12 months in Brazil, adds further depth to IHS Towers’ core strengths and expertise – Skysites’ innovative urban solutions, including small cell and cell pole solutions, and its extensive urban deployment experience, complement IHS Towers’ deep operational knowledge and technological innovation. The acquisition highlights the continuation of IHS Towers’ growth strategy and further consolidates IHS Towers’ 20-year emerging markets track record. This acquisition will enhance IHS Towers’ customer offering and ensure it is well-positioned to support the upcoming roll-out of 5G across Brazil.

Sam Darwish, IHS Towers Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer, said:

“I am delighted to announce our acquisition of Skysites in Brazil, an acquisition which further reflects our strategic growth ambition in global emerging markets. Brazil represents a key market for us with its exceptional growth potential and, through this transaction, we are significantly increasing our market presence following our entry into the region last year with the acquisition of Cell Site Solutions.”

Roberto Nishikawa, Skysites’ Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, commented:

We are proud to have built our extensive and unique portfolio of tens of thousands of premium real estate locations in highly dense urban regions in preparation for the upcoming roll-out of 5G. We are extremely happy to have concluded this transaction with IHS Towers who recognize our competitive advantages and unique business model.

I would like to thank my team and our shareholders for all their support in what we have accomplished.”

About IHS Towers: IHS Towers is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure in the world by tower count, with more than 28,700 towers across nine markets. IHS Towers continues to grow and develop its existing positions and offerings in Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Côte d’Ivoire, Kuwait, Nigeria, Peru, Rwanda and Zambia. For more information, please email: communications@ihstowers.com or visit: www.ihstowers.com

About Skysites: Skysites is a specialist provider of small cells and urban telecommunications infrastructure using light poles (cell poles) and benches (Skybench). Skysites is a unique player which has access to tens of thousands of premium real estate locations and public light poles through partnerships with several large companies. Skysites grew 275% in 2020 by reaching more than 1,000 sites with telecom antennas installed. Skysites is owned by a group of individual investors led by Roberto Nishikawa.


© Business Wire 2021
