Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IISD Trade and Sustainability Review, Volume 1, Issue 3, July 2021

07/28/2021 | 08:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Articles included in this edition:

  • Three Countries, One Environment: Environmental Cooperation and Free Trade in North America, by Richard A. Morgan
  • Product Policy in Support of the Global Transition to a Circular Economy: Trade Interaction, by Malena Sell • Tourism Recovery and Resilience in Commonwealth Small States: Driving circular economy pathways post-COVID-19, by Kim Kampel
  • Rising Protectionism Signals Valuable Lessons Have Been Forgotten, by Per Altenberg
  • Is India Ready for an Electric Vehicle Revolution?, by Tom Moerenhout
  • Latin American Trade Coalitions Look Ahead to Post-COVID Future, by Sofia Baliño

The publication also features a 'newsroom' that provides brief recaps of some of the latest developments in trade policy, including the EU's proposal for a carbon border adjustment mechanism, a new EU-U.S. tech council, and more.

The Trade and Sustainability Review is part of IISD's work on promoting transparency and supporting informed trade conversations. This material has been funded by UK aid from the UK government; however, the views expressed do not necessarily reflect the UK government's official policies.

Disclaimer

IISD - International Institute for Sustainable Development published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 12:33:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:44aUNIBIOS S A : Invitation for a regular general meeting of the shareholders
PU
08:44aPETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD : Amplifies Food Bank Programme
PU
08:44aCAMECO : 2021 q2
PU
08:44aKOREA ELECTRIC POWER : KEPCO established Power Innovation Division to lea...
PU
08:44aNORTHWESTERN : Company reports GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, narrows 2021 earnings guidance, and announces a $0.62 per share quarterly dividend payable September 30, 2021 (Form 8-K)
PU
08:44aAVERY DENNISON : Q2 2021 Financial Review & Analysis
PU
08:44aM/I HOMES : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:43aNORTHWESTERN CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:42aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : The BMW Group at the IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich.
AQ
08:41aMAGNETAR CAPITAL PARTNERS LP : - Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : ANALYSIS-NO GAIN WITHOUT PAIN: Why China's reform push must hurt investors
2International investor concerns mount over China's tech rout
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : optimistic on revenues after profit beat
4BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : Investor focus locks on Fed as China rout slows
5THE LATEST FROM LONDON: A flurry of corporate results

HOT NEWS