IISD Trade and Sustainability Review, Volume 1, Issue 3, July 2021

Articles included in this edition:

Three Countries, One Environment: Environmental Cooperation and Free Trade in North America, by Richard A. Morgan

Product Policy in Support of the Global Transition to a Circular Economy: Trade Interaction, by Malena Sell • Tourism Recovery and Resilience in Commonwealth Small States: Driving circular economy pathways post-COVID-19, by Kim Kampel

Rising Protectionism Signals Valuable Lessons Have Been Forgotten, by Per Altenberg

Is India Ready for an Electric Vehicle Revolution?, by Tom Moerenhout

Latin American Trade Coalitions Look Ahead to Post-COVID Future, by Sofia Baliño

The publication also features a 'newsroom' that provides brief recaps of some of the latest developments in trade policy, including the EU's proposal for a carbon border adjustment mechanism, a new EU-U.S. tech council, and more.

The Trade and Sustainability Review is part of IISD's work on promoting transparency and supporting informed trade conversations. This material has been funded by UK aid from the UK government; however, the views expressed do not necessarily reflect the UK government's official policies.