Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IKEA Foundation : Supports UN Campaign for Equitable, Global COVID-19 Vaccine Access

03/11/2021 | 08:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, the IKEA Foundation announced its support for the United Nations' new "Only Together" campaign, which calls for fair and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

"Scientists believe vaccination offers the best hope for the world to emerge from this pandemic, but only if everyone, everywhere has vaccine access. Unequitable distribution of vaccines risks further widening the inequality gap and endangering millions of lives," said Per Heggenes, IKEA Foundation CEO.

"Only Together" asks governments, businesses and philanthropies to support a global vaccine rollout that prioritises healthcare workers and ensures the poorest countries don't get left behind.

The pandemic is wreaking havoc on the world's most vulnerable communities. Over 130 million people sank below the poverty line in 2020, many of them from marginalised communities, according to UN data. Inequitable vaccine distribution could reverse decades of progress on poverty, healthcare and education.

"This isn't just an issue of morality -- it's an issue of global health," said Melissa Fleming, UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications. "Viruses don't respect borders. Leaving parts of the world unvaccinated could lead to even deadlier variants of COVID-19 emerging, prolonging the pandemic and delaying the global economy from recovering."

"Only Together" is part of the Verified initiative, launched in 2020 to counter disinformation on COVID-19. Verified is a collaboration between the UN and Purpose, a social mobilisation organisation. Supported by an IKEA Foundation grant, the campaign helps volunteer "digital first responders" and collaborators disseminate accurate COVID-19 information.

Through its partnership with Purpose, the IKEA Foundation aims to cement public confidence in COVID-19 vaccines and rally funding for fair global vaccine distribution.

"Over the past year, we've all missed out on things we love. Millions of people have lost their loved ones and livelihoods to this deadly virus. Over the coming months, we have an opportunity to put the world on a path towards ending the pandemic, but only together can we ensure no one is left behind," said Jeremy Heimans, Purpose CEO.

About the IKEA Foundation

The IKEA Foundation is funded by INGKA Foundation, owner of the Ingka Group of companies. The IKEA Foundation is independent from the retail business with a sole focus on creating brighter lives on a liveable planet through philanthropy and grantmaking. www.ikeafoundation.org


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:57aHUDSON GLOBAL : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:57aEXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:57aEXICURE, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:57aFiscal Stimulus, Vaccine Rollouts Brighten OPEC's Oil Demand Forecasts -- Update
DJ
08:55aBTCS Expands its Ethereum 2.0 Staking Operation to 200 Nodes
GL
08:54aMonetary policy decisions 11 March 2021
PU
08:54aGARRETT MOTION INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:54aGetSwift introduces the Next Generation of On-Demand Dispatching
BU
08:52aSPX FLOW  : People & Culture
PU
08:52aMERIDIAN MINING S E  : Receives Key Permit & Green Light to Start Drilling at Cabaçal
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : ECB signals faster money-printing to combat rise in yields
2'AS LONG AS IT LASTS': Rolls-Royce says can weather crisis despite record loss
3BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. : BALLARD POWER : Reports Q4 and Full Year 2020 Results
4SAVILLS PLC : SAVILLS : Preliminary results for the full year ended 31 December 2020
5DOW JONES 30 : World stocks hit highest in a week as inflation scare fades

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ