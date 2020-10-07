Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ILC Therapeutics : Announces ‘Significant' COVID-19 Drug Breakthrough

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 02:53pm EDT

ILC Therapeutics, a Scottish biotech company, has announced that its unique synthetic Interferon called Alfacyte™ is fifteen to twenty times more effective at preventing the spread of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus which causes COVID-19) in cell culture than other commercially-available Interferons such as Interferon alpha 2 and Interferon beta 1a. COVID-19 tries to slow down the body’s innate Interferon response to viral infection and Alfacyte™ is designed to help accelerate this response and prevent disease progression.

Independent research at the University of St Andrews led by Dr Catherine Adamson, a specialist in viral diseases, demonstrated the superior effectiveness of Alfacyte™ in vitro against SARS-CoV-2.

Alfacyte™ is a synthetic molecule based on the human Alpha Interferons and was invented by Professor William Stimson, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at ILC Therapeutics.

Dr Alan Walker, CEO of ILC Therapeutics, welcomed the results as a significant development in the fight against COVID-19: “This is a very positive development as the world prepares to face a second wave. Therapeutic interventions are crucial for us to tame COVID-19. The Innate Immune System represents an immunological “wall” against viral infection. If we can hold the virus at this “wall” long enough for the Adaptive Immune Response to get ready for battle, then COVID will not be able to progress into ARDS and cause systemic damage.”

The Alpha Interferons are a family of 12 natural proteins which everyone produces. Thus far only one subtype is used therapeutically, the Interferon Alpha 2. Professor William H. Stimson has spent two decades studying all the subtypes and their effectiveness as immunoregulators and antivirals, not just for COVID-19 but for other coronavirus-based illnesses such as SARS or MERS. His work has led him to construct a new patented synthetic Alpha Interferon, called Alfacyte™, based on the most effective and powerful Alpha Interferon subtypes.

Professor Stimson, stated: “COVID-19 and other coronaviruses have spent a lot of evolutionary energy trying to protect themselves against the Interferon alpha because overcoming the Innate Immune System is their main concern. They attack by delaying the production of Interferon alpha and so break through the Innate Immune defensive wall before the Adaptive Immune System is prepared to fight them. Timing is everything and by delivering a powerful Interferon like Alfacyte™ to the airways using a nebuliser we hope to accelerate and support the Innate Immune defences and prevent viral infection spreading and worsening. As well as having direct anti-viral activity Alfacyte™ is a powerful stimulator of Natural Killer (NK) cells that play a critical role if defending against the spread of COVID-19. These properties make Alfacyte™ an extremely promising drug candidate for COVID-19 therapy.”

The University of St Andrews’ Dr Catherine Adamson, who oversaw the tests, said: “This is a hugely exciting development and it demonstrates that there is a significant difference in the bioactivity of Interferon sub types against Coronaviruses. These differences may have important therapeutic implications for COVID-19.”

ILC Therapeutics is in the process of conducting further testing of Alfacyte™ and hopes to proceed to clinical trials by next year.

-ENDS-


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:05pMAKING A STATEMENT OF WORK : Why SOW Management Isn't Working
PU
03:05pFIRST MID BANCSHARES : Acquisition of LINCO Bancshares, Inc. Presentation
PU
03:02pDR REDDY LABORATORIES : India declines proposal to test Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine in large study
RE
03:02pUNEEQ : 's Digital Humans Bring 5G to Life with Singtel's UNBOXED Pop-Up Stores
BU
03:02pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) on Behalf of Investors
BU
03:02pVEEVA : New Veeva Clinical Network Applications Connect Sponsors, Sites, and Patients to Accelerate Clinical Trials
BU
03:02pUCSF, Fortanix, Intel, and Microsoft Azure Utilize Privacy-Preserving Analytics to Accelerate AI in Healthcare
BU
03:02pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) Investors
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : UK's COVID testing system hit by Roche supply chain glitch
2BNP PARIBAS : Risk haunts Societe Generale's Oudea in elusive hunt for growth
3ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : Appoints New HR Chief
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
5CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL & : Seabourn Announces Voyage Cancellations For Three Ships

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group