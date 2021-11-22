IM Engineering East Locks in High-Profile Industry Partners as the East Coast's Premiere Advanced Manufacturing Event Approaches

IM Engineering East, the east coast's most extensive design and smart manufacturing event organized by Informa Markets – Engineering, today announced a slate of new industry partners supporting the event's highly-anticipated return to the east coast. Slated for December 7 through 9 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York, the event will gather cutting-edge companies and industry leaders from medtech, automation, plastics, packaging, design manufacturing, quality, and sustainability.

The six-in-one event comprises renowned event brands Design & Manufacturing (D&M) East, Automation Technology Expo (ATX) East, MD&M East, Plastec East, and Quality Expo, creating a one-stop shop for buyers to sift through and meet with industry-leading suppliers, establishing new partnerships and opening doors to innovation.

In addition to offering the latest educational sessions, keynote presentations, exhibitor and attendee networking, this event is supported by our industry partners; Digital Medicine Society (DiMe), Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP), MedExecWomen, New York City Cannabis Industry Association (NYCCIA), and Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE).

"This year's partnership plays a foundational role in our further advancing the manufacturing sector, each representing a critical component to the manufacturing and go-to-market process from medtech and quality to packaging and plastics," said Steve Everly, Group Event Director, IM Engineer East, Informa Markets. "Education and networking are central to progressing this dynamic industry; as such, many of our partners are integrated into the educational sessions available at the event, bringing their breadth of knowledge and well-versed experts who will shed light on today's key challenges and opportunities."

A newly signed partner includes MedTech, the premier industry association connecting New York's Bio/Med industries. Speaking to the partnership, Winthrop (Win) Thurlow, Executive Director of MedTech, remarked: "We could not be more excited for the upcoming event in December; IM Engineering East is crucial to the advancement of our highly technical and dynamic industry. The event strategically aligns the sweet spot of education and relationship building that helps life-saving solutions to the marketplace. We look forward to engaging with our association members and meeting new visionaries that are setting the stage for future innovation."

An industry undeterred by the various challenges threatening to hinder growth, manufacturers are navigating labor and supply chain instability, introducing innovative new technologies and bringing sophisticated instruments and efficiencies to scale. Thousands of the bright minds responsible for this sustained market growth are gearing up for the December event to discuss these topics and more with peers while discovering new avenues to drive business growth.

Select education featuring event partners include:

Cannabis Packaging Regulatory Round-Up - Northeast US

Moderator: David C. Holland, Esq., President, NYC Cannabis Industry Association

Panelists: Sheri Tarr, JD, Founder and Chief Advisor, '68 Partners; Michelle Fields, Esq., Strategic Consultant and Global Advisor, The Mary Jane Consulting Group; Andrew Schriever, Cuddy + Feder LLP, Partner & Chair - Litigation & Cannabis Practices

Of the nine states in the Northeastern U.S., six are now legal cannabis markets (at varying levels of maturity), each with its own young and evolving regulatory systems governing the packaging and branding of cannabis products. Cannabis businesses of all sizes find it difficult to build and sustain a brand that drives repeat business when the rules for the package which embodies the brand and delivers its product are in constant flux. In the cannabis market, possessing a deeper understanding of the regulations as they stand (and as they might be) is not only the responsible thing to do; it also represents a powerful competitive edge. With no national standard in place, it is important for industry stakeholders to examine regulatory trends across multiple states and have meaningful, pro-active discussions around this critical subject - for the thriving of the industry but most importantly for the safety and well-being of the people who use cannabis and their communities.

Presented by Conference Partner Organization the New York City Cannabis Industry Association (NYCCIA)

Keynote: How to Be Comfortable with Ambiguity: Plastics in a Circular Economy

Conor Carlin, VP of Sustainability at SPE

Join SPE’s Vice President of Sustainability, Conor Carlin, as he shares insights and asks tough questions so that we can better address the real challenges around plastics and sustainability. You’ll walk away with a new way to think about plastics, the environmental impacts of our choices, our ability to recycle, and new opportunities for industry.

Keynote Panel: AI Will Change Go-to-Market Strategy - 4 Steps for Better Product Adoption

Moderator: Laurie Halloran, President & CEO Halloran Consulting Group and Co-Founder of MedExecWomen

Panelist: Robin P. Blackstone, MD, FACS, Global Head, Preclinical, Clinical and Medical Affairs Ethicon, a Johnson & Johnson Company; Laura Randa, CEO & President Sepranza Digital Therapeutics; Tracy Robertson, VP Digital Stryker; Stephanie Wimmer, Vice President, Health Economics, Policy and Reimbursement, Medical Surgical Portfolio Medtronic

AI solutions have started to enter clinical practice, and while software may have shorter development cycles than physical medical devices, the path to adoption can be just as arduous and long. Join the MedexecWomen panel of experts as they discuss the keys to driving adoption of SaMD and digital solutions into medical practice.

Panel: What's Next for Artificial Intelligence, SaMD & Medical Devices

Moderator: Jeanne Chung, Program Manager DiMe

Panelist: Nayan Gosh, Vice President, Commercial Strategy Wise Therapeutics, Inc.; Bruce Lichorowic, President & CEO Galen Robotics; Shrawan Patel, MD, Managing Director Strategy Health

Artificial intelligence promises to improve healthcare and is already hard at work in numerous areas of the healthcare system. The future of AI and ML holds great promise, but there are challenges. To help medical device companies successfully implement AI, it’s important to explore regulatory hurdles, potential commercial strategies for new products, venture funding opportunities, and next-gen applications in places like SaMD, digital biomarkers, and robotic surgery.

The Economics of Flexible Packaging

Alison Keane, President & CEO Flexible Packaging Association

Flexible packaging offers a win-win value proposition for a wide range of product categories. For consumer products, flexible packaging provides the sustainable, convenient, and ergonomic product experience they demand. Flexible packaging offers a lean and agile solution to increasing demand complexity. Our expert panel will provide a total value chain perspective of flexible packaging—raw materials suppliers, converters, and end-users will discuss the latest technological innovations and provide you with strategic insight on the economics of flexible packaging implementation.

For more information on the upcoming event and to view all educational conferences available at the must-attend event, visit www.AdvancedManufacturingEast.com.

IM Engineering East encourages members of the press that cover the advanced manufacturing, medtech, automation, design engineering, quality, packaging, and plastics sectors to attend the event free of charge– the press credential request form can be found here.

Stay connected with IM Engineering East on social with #DiscoverEngineerBuild

About Informa Markets – Engineering:

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content, and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122006605/en/